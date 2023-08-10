Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Tequila?

As most bargain shoppers know, Costco is an excellent place to find great deals. This is because Costco, like other discounted supermarkets such as Trader Joe's and Aldi, looks toward outside manufacturers to produce their products. As a result, the company can offer some extraordinary commodities at a lower price by selling those goods in private-label packaging. In Costco's case, the company's brand can be spotted through its iconic black, white, and red Kirkland Signature stamp. Because of this, several professional grocery sleuths and hobbyists have made it their mission to discover the true identities of Costco's secret producers. While this noble pursuit isn't always exact, particularly because suppliers constantly change, some items have been confirmed, such as Kirkland Signature Tequila — the current manufacturer of Costco's inexpensive adult beverage is Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, S.A. de C.V.

Luckily, this information is relatively easy to find. The regulations that govern the well-known Mexican spirit make figuring out where a bottle's specific contents originate much more straightforward — you just need to know what to look for. In this case, that's the NOM number, or the Norma Oficial Mexicana number (the Offical Mexican Standard number). The good news is the NOM number is found on every single bottle of tequila.