The Aldi Cart Hack For The Days You Forget A Quarter

Aldi is a grocery chain praised for its affordable goods and well-known for how it handles shopping carts. Customers at the store must deposit a quarter into a little slot to free a shopping cart, and upon returning it, the customer receives their quarter back. But what happens if you don't have a quarter when shopping? While the internet is rife with Aldi cart hacks, many of which aren't on the level, it seems the easiest thing to do is just ask an employee for a quarter when you don't have one.

Many people don't carry cash — let alone quarters — on their person, which can leave you in a pickle at Aldi. While you should always try to come to Aldi prepared, don't beat yourself up if you don't have a cart quarter. Instead, confer with a staff member to see if they can help you. Customers claim this trick is quite successful and that staff supports it because it stops people from sticking random items into the cart.