Buying Olive Oil In Bulk? Look For This Packaging

Along with light and air, there's another enemy working against keeping olive oil fresh: heat. Warm temperatures can quickly turn your oil from tasty to rancid, so it's recommended that you store the box away from the stove. The tap on boxed olive oil makes decanting it into a clean ceramic cruet easy. This method of decanting is a good way to safely and conveniently store your oil so it's close at hand while cooking.

Boxed olive oil is usually sold in quantities of two or three liters. While Costco sells bottles in similar quantities, none are packaged in boxes. In fact, you should think twice about buying olive oil in clear plastic bottles — like Kirkland Signature olive oil — which is a big no-no when you're looking for packaging that blocks light. The quality of the product can also vary, as evidenced in Daily Meal's ranking of Kirkland Signature olive oils. However, even good-quality olive oil will eventually deteriorate if it's not stored in the right conditions.

Boxed olive oil — like Corto Truly 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil — can be purchased online in 3-liter quantities. If you frequently use large quantities of olive oil, buying in bulk is a great way to potentially save some cash, while stocking plenty of oil for all your recipes. And, storing it in a container designed to keep it fresh will give you peace of mind, knowing that it will be good for a long time.