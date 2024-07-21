When Storing Olive Oil, Remember The HALT Acronym

When it comes to kitchen staples, olive oil is here to stay. Anyone who has any doubts that this trendy liquid can remain secure in its place among the pantheon of must-have kitchen essentials should consider the fact that olive oil has truly ancient origins. Olive trees have been on earth longer than people have and humans have been using olives and their oil for around 100,000 years. More recently, science has confirmed exactly what elements can make olive oil spoil quickly and the good news is that they're easy to remember with the help of a simple acronym: HALT.

HALT stands for heat, air, light, and time, all of which are mortal enemies of olive oil. And that's kind of in a literal sense because these four factors cause key components of olive oil, including chlorophyll, flavor molecules, and antioxidants to break down. That's one of the reasons why you should think twice about buying olive oil in clear bottles. Since it's packaged, when it's been exposed to the first three of these elements it can have a head start on going rancid.

Fortunately, it's pretty easy to avoid turning your olive oil from a delicious ingredient to something that adds a distinct and unpleasant crayon-y taste to your dinner. Store it properly, use it promptly, and you'll be fine.