10 False Facts About Aldi You Thought Were True
The popular grocery chain Aldi was founded in 1961 by German brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht. Not too long after, Aldi stores arrived in the United States, in 1976. The Albrechts' vision — to make shopping as efficient and affordable as possible — was then introduced to Americans. After opening the first store in Iowa, the chain has expanded throughout the U.S. Nowadays, Aldi is quickly becoming one of the most popular supermarket companies in the country. But despite being around for a few decades, a fair amount of lore still surrounds Aldi.
Many mistruths often circulate regarding the Aldi shopping experience. There is misinformation around everything from how to go about borrowing a shopping cart, to the real quality of various Aldi-brand products. We're here to correct all those false facts that have been going around. Here are 10 misconceptions you may have heard about Aldi, as well as the truths behind them.
1. False: Using a shopping cart costs money
When you visit your local supermarket, you grab a cart and proceed with your shopping. But you can't follow this same procedure at Aldi. And despite what many people may believe, you don't have to pay for your carts at Aldi. This is a false fact. But the company would like a little collateral while you shop.
While technically you do have to insert a quarter into a cart to unlock the chain, free it, and use it in-store, you get your 25 cents back when you return the cart. And in the event that you forget to bring change, Aldi cashiers will lend you a quarter, provided you give it back before you depart. You can also just remember to keep an "Aldi quarter" in your car, as many shoppers suggest, so it's on hand when you go to Aldi.
It's a strange notion to have to pay to use a shopping cart. But, like everything with Aldi, there's a method to the madness. In one of many efforts to keep costs low, Aldi did not want to have to designate employees to walk around the parking lot collecting carts and putting them back in the corrals. The quarter system prevents its employees from chasing carts around the parking lot, and cars from being scratched by rogue carts.
2. False: Customers can only purchase Aldi brand products
Considering the small size and streamlined style of Aldi stores, it makes sense that people think that Aldi only stocks its own brand of goods. And it's true that Aldi sells a great deal of its own branded products – around 90% of a given store's stock consists of Aldi brands. This helps to keep costs low. The thought process is that non-Aldi-branded products have a tendency to have higher marketing and advertising costs, so limiting them saves the company a great deal of money, while allowing it to ensure the highest quality in Aldi-brand products.
However, some familiar name brands are available in Aldi stores, including things like General Mills cereals, Secret deodorants, Pantene hair products, and Crest toothpaste. Aldi listens to customer feedback, and in response to customer requests has incorporated more brands. As such, Aldi shoppers can complete more of their shopping in one store, increasing convenience and the likelihood of return shoppers. The other instance in which a name brand may be sold is if Aldi doesn't feel its own branded product is of comparable quality. It's a testament to Aldi's determination to sell only the best quality products.
3. False: Employees bag your groceries
Go to almost any grocery store, and there's typically a cashier and a bagger. One scans, the other bags and places your items back in your cart. If you go into Aldi, it stands to reason you'd assume the same to be true. However, unlike many other chain grocery stores, Aldi employees aren't available to bag your groceries for you at checkout. When you're ready to check out, the cashier will scan your items and place them back in your cart. This system is based on efficiency; Aldi employees can scan an entire cart full of goods very quickly. Since bagging only slows this process, it's on you to put things in bags, though not right at the checkout. After paying, you bag them yourself in the designated in-store bagging area.
It's worth noting that Aldi also does not provide single-use grocery bags. As a store, it got on the reusable bags bandwagon long before anyone else. You can even purchase reusable Aldi-brand bags if you forget your own.
4. False: Aldi only sells food products
Most mid-to-large size grocery stores sell everything under the sun: deli meats, produce, pantry staples, and more, as well as seasonal items and household goods. But if you've never been in an Aldi before, you might be operating under the assumption that it only sells food products. While the smaller overall size of the store may allude to its limited stock, Aldi sells a variety of non-food items, including luggage, furniture, and personal care items. In true Aldi fashion, it's still a streamlined and particular selection, but it does help most shoppers find more of what they need.
The store's Aldi Finds section, which has a rotating selection, offers an impressive array of non-food products. By going to its website (and searching for your closest store) you can find what's on offer at a given time. Clothing including jackets and socks, home improvement and organization items like cabinet organizers, irons, hammers, smoke alarms, small kitchen appliances, pet goods, and even toys rotate through the weekly selections. Some of these things aren't available at larger grocery chains, so it's worth checking out. Aldi also provides an Upcoming Finds page online, so you can look ahead of time and see what will be offered.
5. False: There isn't a return policy
Not being able to return an item if you have an issue with it, or if it spoils before its sell-by date, can be frustrating as a shopper. Most grocery stores have some kind of return policy in place to grant you your money back or issue a replacement product. Perhaps due to Aldi's no-frills style, rumors of there being no return policy have circulated. Thankfully, this is untrue. Aldi feels strongly and stands firm on its high quality in all Aldi-brand products. Taste-testing, quality assurance, and the suppliers it chooses are of the utmost importance, and it's taken seriously.
If you aren't 100% satisfied when it comes to the quality of something for any reason, you can return it unopened to the store with your receipt. This Twice as Nice Guarantee means the product is replaced and you get your money back. If you don't have your receipt, you are issued an Aldi gift card for the amount the product was worth. This guarantee does not apply to name brand alcohol or Aldi Finds items that are not food. The policy is limited, but makes sense in the scope of what Aldi offers. And if Aldi's quality assurance is as stringent as it claims to be, the returns are likely few.
6. False: The chain plays music in each store
Go to almost any store in the U.S., and there is a canned soundtrack of yacht rock or upbeat '90s pop rock moving shoppers along. Music can be relaxing, and may result in shoppers moving through the store more slowly. It's a sneaky method to keep you perusing the snack aisle longer than you might otherwise have done, or spend some time debating the scents of various shampoos. Before you know it, an hour has passed, and you bought more items than you planned to. But you can't expect the same atmosphere from Aldi.
In an albeit weird bid to avoid paying licensing fees for music played, Aldi stores forego music altogether. Depending on your shopping preferences, this may feel strange, or it may make your trip easier. For some, the quiet of Aldi is a welcome respite. One Reddit user said: "I love that my Aldi doesn't play music. There's another store I go to that has music blaring and I can't even think. I can shop in Aldi in peace, a welcome change from noise overload everywhere else." Similarly, another supposed Aldi employee said on Reddit: "I'd quit if we had music. Just another thing for people to complain about." On the flip side, some think it's rather depressing or cold that the stores are music-free.
Going without music adds to shopper efficiency, which is certainly the name of the game when it comes to Aldi. In other words, get what you need and get out.
7. False: Aldi accepts coupons
Coupon clipping is a practical and often-used way for shoppers to lower their grocery bills. Whether you use digital coupons or paper coupons, most major supermarkets accept manufacturer coupons on brand-name items. But, contrary to popular belief, Aldi does not accept coupons.
To be fair, the costs of Aldi-brand products are low enough that your average shopper doesn't necessarily need coupons. Aldi is confident in the low prices of Aldi-branded products, and the need to scan and store coupons lessens store efficiency. In the same vein, Aldi does not accept manufacturer coupons. So, even if you find a coupon for a brand-name item sold in Aldi, you won't be able to use that coupon in the store.
However, though it's infrequent, Aldi may occasionally send store grand opening coupons or ones for regional promotions. The store warns shoppers to watch for Aldi coupon scams online and on social media, claiming the company will never offer any coupons on the internet. Aldi coupons are printed in-store or will be mailed to you as a shopper.
8. False: The company does not cater to different diets
Since the majority of Aldi products come from the chain's own brands, it's reasonable to think the store keeps it simple with the most basic of items, and no more. However, in a world of food sensitivities and allergies, Aldi has gotten on board. If you're shopping with dietary restrictions in mind, the store offers its own brand of gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, amongst others. Further, all Aldi-brand products are free from MSG, hydrogenated oils, and synthetic coloring.
There are several Aldi brands that specifically adhere to various restrictions and allergies. For example, its Live Gfree line is certified gluten-free, and you can find bagels, wraps, snacks, and pasta in it (all free of gluten). Earth Grown is an entirely plant-based brand, offering a wide range of frozen vegetarian options, like veggie burgers and vegan breakfast sausages. Aldi also complies with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's labeling of "Big 8" allergens, meaning ingredients such as soy, milk, and tree nuts are clearly indicated on the packaging.
Aldi strives to ensure all its brand-name products are as healthful as possible, and of a high quality. This makes adhering to a diet less stressful, even when food shopping with specific dietary requirements in mind.
9. False: Aldi owns Trader Joe's
With an increase in the number of Aldi and Trader Joe's stores in the U.S., questions have arisen over whether the two stores are the same brand, or if one owns the other. Aldi doesn't own Trader Joe's, but it does have a vested interest in the store and its brand.
After Aldi's founders the Albrecht brothers had a disagreement about the sale of cigarettes in Aldi stores in the '60s — and whether or not the stores would attract shoplifters if they did offer them — the store split into two factions: Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd (Aldi North and Aldi South in German). Nord was run by Theo, and Süd was run by Karl. From there, it gets a little convoluted.
Trader Joe's was run by Joe Coulombe in California before he was approached about selling it by Theo Albrecht. Then, Aldi Nord technically purchased Trader Joe's in the late '70s. However, Aldi Nord only operates in Europe, with stores in Germany, Belgium, and France, amongst others. Aldi Süd operates in several nations, including Australia, China, and the U.S. And there aren't any Trader Joe's stores outside of America. Using that logic, Aldi Nord really has no bearing on American Aldi or Trader Joe's stores.
Additionally, the brands are all relatively distinct. Aldi is known for being minimalist and distraction-free. On the other hand, Trader Joe's invokes a friendly, "try it, you'll like it" mentality.
10. False: It does not offer organic foods
In the current food climate, shoppers care to know where their produce, meat, and other products come from — and how they're grown or made. With Aldi focused primarily on its own brands of products, it might be easy to overlook its organic offerings.
But Aldi in fact offers an entire line of organic foods under the Simply Nature name. Non-GMO products you can find with this organic label include dairy products, salad greens, seeded breads, frozen fruits, vegetables, grass-fed meats, and pantry staples (like granola, olive oil, peanut butter, broths, and herbs and spices). At present, the brand offers nearly 200 different items.
Organic foods must adhere to rigorous requirements to meet crop, livestock, and handling standards. Aldi works within the U.S. Department of Agriculture's guidelines, and with suppliers, to put forth products that meet all these requirements. As a brand, Aldi cares about it from a food safety standpoint, but also in terms of biodiversity and animal welfare. Both Simply Nature and Non-GMO Verified are listed clearly on Aldi-brand items, making it simpler to find products that bear these distinctions.