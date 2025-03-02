10 False Facts About Aldi You Thought Were True

When you visit your local supermarket, you grab a cart and proceed with your shopping. But you can't follow this same procedure at Aldi. And despite what many people may believe, you don't have to pay for your carts at Aldi. This is a false fact. But the company would like a little collateral while you shop.

While technically you do have to insert a quarter into a cart to unlock the chain, free it, and use it in-store, you get your 25 cents back when you return the cart. And in the event that you forget to bring change, Aldi cashiers will lend you a quarter, provided you give it back before you depart. You can also just remember to keep an "Aldi quarter" in your car, as many shoppers suggest, so it's on hand when you go to Aldi.

It's a strange notion to have to pay to use a shopping cart. But, like everything with Aldi, there's a method to the madness. In one of many efforts to keep costs low, Aldi did not want to have to designate employees to walk around the parking lot collecting carts and putting them back in the corrals. The quarter system prevents its employees from chasing carts around the parking lot, and cars from being scratched by rogue carts.