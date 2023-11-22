What To Do If You Don't Feel Like Paying For Grocery Bags At Aldi

First-time Aldi shoppers may be a bit flummoxed by the store's processes and practices. For instance, the discount chain does not provide grocery bags but instead asks customers to bring their own from home or purchase a reusable one. Thrifty shoppers may balk at the suggestion and find that they don't have any bags at their disposal. In this case, one can simply look around the store to see if there are any empty cardboard boxes. If so, you're free to use them to transport your groceries.

Aldi prioritizes efficiency at its stores, which is why you don't see the standard displays you see at other chains. Instead, Aldi staff place boxes on shelves and open them to provide access to shoppers. Once these boxes are empty, customers can place their goods inside. Otherwise, Aldi would simply crush and recycle the boxes, so you're actually reducing the amount of work the staff must perform when you use them for shopping. If it's your first time visiting the chain, you should also be prepared for a slightly off-kilter bagging experience.