Marinating your chicken is one of the best options when you want to add a big flavor to it. Getting the right ratio for the best marinade might be challenging for those who don't have a lot of experience cooking, which is why premade options are such great alternatives. To help you narrow down the best of the best, Daily Meal ranked 13 store-bought chicken marinades, and the Briannas brand was our favorite.

For our comparison of chicken marinades, we chose both common and unique flavors. Comparing them before and after cooking, as well as the tenderness of the chicken, we found that the two flavors of Briannas Marinades were the best. We enjoyed the Roasted Garlic and Herb the most, and while the garlic was the star aroma and flavor, the red pepper flakes and thyme were still present. It permeated and tenderized the meat well, too. Briannas Marinades Smoked Chipotle and Lime was our second choice, with an intensely smoky aroma, a tickle from the spice, and lime notes for an acidic balance with the brown sugar. The chicken turned out to be very moist as well. Consumers on social also rave about how underrated Briannas Marinades are because they add the perfect amount of flavor and texture to meats without tasting premade.