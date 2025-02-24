The 2 Best Chicken Marinades We've Tried Came From This Brand
Marinating your chicken is one of the best options when you want to add a big flavor to it. Getting the right ratio for the best marinade might be challenging for those who don't have a lot of experience cooking, which is why premade options are such great alternatives. To help you narrow down the best of the best, Daily Meal ranked 13 store-bought chicken marinades, and the Briannas brand was our favorite.
For our comparison of chicken marinades, we chose both common and unique flavors. Comparing them before and after cooking, as well as the tenderness of the chicken, we found that the two flavors of Briannas Marinades were the best. We enjoyed the Roasted Garlic and Herb the most, and while the garlic was the star aroma and flavor, the red pepper flakes and thyme were still present. It permeated and tenderized the meat well, too. Briannas Marinades Smoked Chipotle and Lime was our second choice, with an intensely smoky aroma, a tickle from the spice, and lime notes for an acidic balance with the brown sugar. The chicken turned out to be very moist as well. Consumers on social also rave about how underrated Briannas Marinades are because they add the perfect amount of flavor and texture to meats without tasting premade.
Getting to know the Briannas brand and line of marinades
The Briannas brand has been around since it launched as Del Sol Food Company in 1982. However, you're probably more familiar with its salad dressings, which feature organic options. Briannas Marinades have only been around since May 2023, so it's certainly an outlier for the most used barbecue, marinade, and sauce brands in the United States. According to Statista, the top three as of 2020 are A-1, Sweet Baby Ray's, and Heinz. While we tried Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade and ranked it in the top five, it just didn't hold a candle to the Briannas Marinades we tested.
The relatively new line of marinades includes just five flavors. Alongside the Roasted Garlic and Herb and the Smoked Chipotle and Lime, you can enjoy Citrus Mediterranean and Sriracha Honey Ginger, as well as a Briannas Marinades Classic Steak flavor. Each one is made with high-quality ingredients and in small batches for the best taste. If you're looking for a different flavor profile for your protein and veggies, consider using one of the many Briannas Fine Salad Dressings as a marinade, which consumers have been doing for years. Using the easy fork trick will amp up the flavor of marinated chicken and other proteins. All you have to do is poke holes into the meat so the sauce can seep inside rather than sit on the surface.