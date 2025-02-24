The First Ingredient In Jersey Mike's Olive Oil Blend Isn't Even Olive Oil

If you order a sub "Mike's Way" at Jersey Mike's, it will be made with what the sandwich chain calls "The Juice." The Juice, a type of sub sauce, is known to be a combination of red wine vinegar and an "olive oil blend". This would lead most people to believe that olive oil is the main oil in the blend. The blend actually consists of soybean and/or canola oil, and olive oil. When you look at the list of ingredients for the olive oil blend used on subs at Jersey Mike's, it may surprise you. Olive oil is listed last, indicating that it contains less than the other two oils.

If you sample canola or soybean oil versus olive oil, there is no comparison. Olive oil, especially good-quality olive oil, has a distinct taste that adds loads of flavor to food. Canola and soybean oils are considered neutral oils with barely any flavor.