Now Isn't The Time To Waste Leftover Egg Whites: Here Are 6 Ways To Use Them

Thanks to supply issues created by the ongoing bird flu outbreak, egg prices are at all-time highs and only expected to increase further. With grocery budgets already stretched to the limit, one can feel obliged not to waste any part of an egg. While plenty of delicious foods call for egg yolks that are separated from their whites — flan, pudding, certain ice creams, to name a few — there are also many delicious things to do with your leftover egg whites.

Many of these egg white recipes are fairly simple and straightforward. Some are so easy, they can literally be whipped together in five minutes. But unlike the blandness of a fried egg white, these egg white recipes all result in delicious treats worth making again and again.