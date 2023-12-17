Bored With Whipped Cream? Add Meringue To Your Hot Chocolate

When whipping up a cozy cup of hot chocolate, half the fun is choosing what toppings you'll add to your drink. Many times, marshmallows, candy canes, and whipped cream are goodies that we reach for. However, rather than sticking with the standard hot cocoa toppings, why not mix things up a bit and use meringue instead?

Similar to whipped cream, meringue is light and airy and can balance out some of the heaviness of thicker hot chocolates. Plus, it's got a fluffy texture reminiscent of marshmallow fluff that melts in your mouth when you eat it. It also pairs well with variations of this beverage, such as a lemon or white hot chocolate.

So, do you want to give this topping a shot? First, you need to know what kind of meringue you'll use. Then, there are a couple of different ways that you can adorn your hot beverage with this tasty topping to get the perfect sweet hot drink.