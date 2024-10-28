Don't Make One Big Mistake When Whipping Up A Fruit Mousse

Whether it's strawberry, mango, raspberry, or pineapple, fruit mousse is a bright, delicious, and creamy dessert that you can make at home. However, there's one common mistake home cooks need to avoid when making fruit mousse. Daily Meal spoke exclusively with experts — Executive Pastry Chef Muhammed Ince from Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and Executive Pastry Chef Meghan Brophy of Pastis Miami – on how to achieve the perfect fruit mousse.

The common mistake in question? Using too much fruit puree. As Ince describes, this is a huge mistake because it can "lead to a runny consistency." If the amount of fruit puree that a recipe calls for doesn't seem like enough, you may be tempted to add extra to make sure that the fruit flavor is front and center when you bite into the final result. As Brophy explains, the ratio of fruit puree to heavy cream is an important factor. She says, "Too much puree will result in a runny mousse as the puree is incapable of holding any air when whipped, however you want to incorporate as much puree as possible to achieve the desired flavor." Just like with chocolate mousse, you want the fruit mousse to be smooth, light, and fluffy.