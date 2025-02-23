The Aldi Steak That's More Trouble To Cook Than It's Worth

Although steak is really just a hunk of meat, extravagant sauce pairings and rich flavors can turn it into a date-night-worthy pick. While there are some cuts of steak that taste better at a restaurant, you can usually make a pretty mean meal at home without too much effort or damage to your wallet.

If you're after a cheap steak, supermarket chain Aldi has a leg up thanks to its high-quality cuts and low prices. Still, there are some cuts more worth your money than others. Daily Meal taste-tested six different Aldi steaks and ranked them in terms of taste, texture, appearance, and ease of cooking. With those factors in mind, there was one cut that just isn't worth picking up — Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin steaks.

The issue with Aldi's Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin steaks is that to make them taste good, you'll have to add more steps to your cooking process than you need for other cuts of steak. They're difficult to prepare well, have an odd texture once cooked, and worse yet, the flavor just doesn't make the cut, leaving you hankering for that savory, beefy flavor you were looking for when you first decided to make steak.