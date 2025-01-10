What Is Steak Marbling And Why Is It So Important?

Most meat aficionados will pick marbling as the key indicator to ensure high-quality steak. "Marbling" refers to the white flecks of fat that appear inside the muscle of red meat, also called intramuscular fat – as opposed to intermuscular fat, which is found between muscles. (Intermuscular fat does not contribute to the marbling.)

These small, scattered bits of fat make the steak juicier and add tenderness. Marbling helps create a rich, buttery texture when heated, as the fat melts and enhances the flavor of the steak as it cooks. The term "marbling," fittingly, is derived from the intricate patterns found in marble.

Marbling is largely influenced by the animal breed, its age, activity level, and diet. For instance, bison meat has little to no marbling in its meat, and grain-fed cattle tend to have significantly more marbling than their grass-fed counterparts. This is why you'll rarely, if ever, spot grass-fed beef graded as USDA Choice or Prime. One reason wagyu beef is so prized is due to unique breeding practices that encourage cattle to develop more intramuscular fat. (Surprisingly, a well-marbled steak like wagyu can help reduce cholesterol and the risk of coronary heart disease, as it is rich in oleic acid — a type of omega-9 fatty acid.)