President Biden Will Serve Exquisite French Cuisine For His First State Dinner

French cuisine is getting quite the spotlight this week. On Wednesday, the classic French baguette reached a cultural milestone by earning a spot on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, CNN reports. Sharing the stage with other iconic comestibles like Arabic coffee, Korean kimchi, and Neapolitan pizza, the designation recognizes the crusty loaf as a backbone of French culinary history and national pride, also lending it "special protected status" by the U.N. agency.

Across the pond on Thursday, timeless French dishes will also get star treatment on the plates of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The Washington Post reports that the White House denizens are hosting their first state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. Per the tradition of "culinary diplomacy," the kitchen staff is whipping up an appropriately refined French feast that features some Biden-esque touches. Here's what's on the menu.