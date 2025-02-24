13 Of The Worst Salmon Recalls In History

Millions upon millions of people enjoy salmon around the world as part of their diet, and as a result, millions upon millions of tons of the fish are caught and sold every year. With such a massive industry, it's hardly a surprise that things can go wrong now and again — and when they do, they usually happen on a big scale. Throughout history, there have been some absolutely huge salmon recalls that have involved an enormous quantity of products. Because salmon is enjoyed around the world, multiple countries have had to deal with their own recalls, but many of the biggest ones have taken place in the U.S.

Because salmon production is a multi-stage process, moving from water to land and then to our tables, there's a pretty diverse amount of things that can go wrong along the way. Contamination can occur while the fish is still growing, with pollutants making their way into the fish that could be harmful for humans to eat. Once the salmon starts to be handled, there's a heightened risk of cross-contamination, and for pathogens that cause food poisoning to make their way into the food. It's not just fresh salmon that's at risk, either. Processed and smoked salmon is also very prone to being unsafe to eat and to being recalled. Let's check out some of the biggest historical catastrophes.