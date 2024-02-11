Is There Such A Thing As Eating Too Much Salmon?

It's important to stress that salmon isn't the worst fish you can have as far as mercury — it's not even close. Swordfish, orange roughy, and certain types of tuna fit into the worst category for mercury, while halibut, mahi-mahi, and the other tunas sit a category below them. Salmon is even better than those, residing in the best possible mercury category. As such, this fish is considered safe to eat 2–3 times per week.

Any more than that, and mercury poisoning will start to be an issue, even for something like salmon — and you really don't want mercury poisoning. Symptoms include things like pain in extremities, tachycardia, weakness, fatigue, insomnia, depression, and nephritic syndrome. You'd need to consume around 200 mg of mercury for it to be lethal, meaning you likely won't die unless you're hoovering up sockeye like Joey Chestnut downs hot dogs. But, you're not going to have a good time regardless.

You might be thinking the risks of mercury poisoning from fish are overblown, but it's easier to get than you think. Consider that actor Jeremy Piven once had to pull out of a Broadway show after displaying six times the healthy level of mercury in his system — and all of it was from eating fish.