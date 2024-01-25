The Best Seasoning For Homemade Smoked Salmon

Though there are many different types of smoked salmon, there are two primary methods of producing it: Cold-smoking and hot-smoking. This matters when it comes to seasoning because whether you're hot-smoking or cold-smoking will influence which is the best seasoning for your salmon.

The main difference between hot and cold smoking is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the temperature at which you smoke your salmon (or other type of fish or meat). For a cold smoke, this is below 85 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas a hot smoke is above 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold-smoked salmon is typically cured with a mixture of salt and sugar before being cold-smoked to help draw out the moisture from the fish. This makes it substantially different from lox (which is cured with only salt), and the addition of sugar should be taken into account when you're thinking about getting your seasonings just right.

Conversely, the hot smoke method will result in cooked, smoked salmon. Here, you can get a little more creative with your seasonings.