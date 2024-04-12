Why Burger King's Ribs Meal Was Actually Discontinued

The head-spinning release and wrap-up of the Burger King ribs in the spring of 2010 opens the door to scrutiny. How could a mammoth like BK not anticipate the potential need for more product? Obviously, it's hammered out how to keep beef patties and potatoes in the supply chain, so maintaining inventory is not a new concept. Perhaps it got a one-time deal on pork ribs, or maybe dispensing 10 million ribs within weeks left pork producers grasping at air. Whatever the cause, it appears the company was just as surprised as the media with the rocket success.

Similarly, no one really seems to know why the product took off the way it did. Reviews were mixed, with many claiming the price was too high for the small amount of food received. However, others said that when categorized as a quick substitute for a proper rib experience, the BK rib stepped up to satisfy salty, smoky cravings. This experiment may have been the beginning of something amazing for Burger King, or it may have been a flash in the pan where customers urgently try the newest thing on the menu and then quickly leave it in the rearview mirror. Apparently, we'll never know since, 14 years later, Burger King has yet to put its ribs back on the menu. For now, at least, it looks like ribs have become one of many discontinued Burger King items we'll probably never see again.