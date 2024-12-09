Burger King's BK Melts Are Finally Coming Back. Here Are The Details

Burger King fans, be on the lookout! The chain sent an email to Daily Meal with details on how it plans to celebrate the holidays, and there's one particular menu item making a melty return: BK melts. These were initially released in 2022, albeit for a limited time, before they made another short-term reappearance in 2023. Now, Burger King will be ringing in the holiday season with these meals starting on December 19 and will offer them while supplies last.

Available for just $4.99 per melt, these items come in multiple flavors, such as the classic variety and the returning Burger King shroom n' Swiss melt. All melts include two Whopper Jr. patties sandwiched between two slices of bread, but the shroom n' Swiss option features Swiss cheese, royal sauce, and roasted mushrooms. The classic option features American cheese, stacker sauce, and caramelized onions, or you can also go for a bacon melt, which throws crispy bacon onto a classic melt.