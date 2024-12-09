Burger King's BK Melts Are Finally Coming Back. Here Are The Details
Burger King fans, be on the lookout! The chain sent an email to Daily Meal with details on how it plans to celebrate the holidays, and there's one particular menu item making a melty return: BK melts. These were initially released in 2022, albeit for a limited time, before they made another short-term reappearance in 2023. Now, Burger King will be ringing in the holiday season with these meals starting on December 19 and will offer them while supplies last.
Available for just $4.99 per melt, these items come in multiple flavors, such as the classic variety and the returning Burger King shroom n' Swiss melt. All melts include two Whopper Jr. patties sandwiched between two slices of bread, but the shroom n' Swiss option features Swiss cheese, royal sauce, and roasted mushrooms. The classic option features American cheese, stacker sauce, and caramelized onions, or you can also go for a bacon melt, which throws crispy bacon onto a classic melt.
It's not just the BK Melts that are making a comeback
Burger King is also bringing back its churro fries, which first appeared in October as part of an Adams Family Halloween menu. The fries are a twist on classic churros, made with fried dough coated in cinnamon and sugar then served alongside chocolate sauce for dunking. The chain reports that the return of this menu item is due to the dessert's popularity, so for fans who were calling for a comeback, rest assured that Burger King listened.
The churros will be available all day, and you can add them as a side to any meal. What's more, they come in sizes of four, eight, and 12 churros. These will only be available for a limited time over the holiday season, and they make their return on December 19, right alongside the BK melts.