Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut And Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar Review: They're Like Summer In A Can

The words "Dr Pepper" and "coconut" do not commonly share space in a sentence, let alone a can, bottle, glass, or in some cases, a plate. Sure, the odd couple have crossed paths before, in peculiar cake and cookie recipes of yore, at soda fountains or places like Sonic, where coconut syrups are just a squirt away from the good Dr, and even in "dirty" alcoholic home versions of the latter. With summer on the horizon, Dr Pepper is trying to capture the essence of the sunny season and fusing its precious liquids with a limited edition coconut flavoring.

The company describes its new Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and its sugar free counterpart, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar, as a "delicious, smooth, creamy concoction." It's hoping sippers will agree, and say something to the likes of it "not only tastes like summer, it's better than it."

So, is this new flavor adventure by Dr Pepper a totally cool kickoff to summer 2024, or is it just a coco-nutty idea that deserves to be marooned on Gilligan's Island? The fine folks at Dr Pepper sent a can of both Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar for an early taste, so I can suss it all out. This sip and review is based on taste, palatability, respect to the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper, and overall lovability.

