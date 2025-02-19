After Tasting 6 Aldi Steaks, This One Was The Best
Some steak lovers can be particular about where they buy their beef, and even avoid shopping at discount grocers that sell meat at super low prices. We've already looked at why Aldi's meat is so cheap — and there's nothing to worry about — all beef cuts that have a specific USDA grade are of the same quality as you would get at any other grocery store chain. With that in mind, Daily Meal tasted and ranked six Aldi steaks and found that the Black Angus Choice Beef strip steak, also known as a New York strip, was the best of the bunch.
For our taste test we assessed each steak for aroma, flavor, and texture. Since texture has a lot to do with how you cook it, the deciding factor for this taste test came down to the best flavor — this steak had a mineral-forward robust meatiness and intense notes of umami. We didn't use a marinade and cooked the steak to medium-rare doneness so that the flavor of the meat could shine through.
What Aldi customers say about the Black Angus Choice Beef strip steak
Other customers who bought this Aldi steak echo the sentiment on social media that the Black Angus Choice Beef strip is the best. One customer posted a photo on Reddit of their cooked steak and said that it was the best they have ever had. Numerous other users responded with how they love the New York strip from Aldi, too, with one saying that they have never been disappointed and like that the vacuum-sealed steaks stay fresh in the refrigerator for weeks.
In a Facebook post, one user said, "We get their strip steaks a lot, and they have always been really good. I'm super picky with meat, and Aldi is where I buy most of it." Another user noted that they only buy meat from Aldi because it's always good and their fiancé won't eat meat from anywhere else. A third person chimed in that the steak is awesome when it's cooked properly.
To get the most out of your Aldi strip steak, let it warm to room temperature before seasoning with salt and pepper so that it cooks evenly. Cooking it at a super-hot temperature is the best way to cook a New York strip steak on an outdoor grill because the meat gets a fantastic sear. Indoors, the best cooking method is a proper reverse sear in the oven, which involves pan-searing the steak at high heat after cooking it in the oven.