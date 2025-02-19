After Tasting 6 Aldi Steaks, This One Was The Best

Other customers who bought this Aldi steak echo the sentiment on social media that the Black Angus Choice Beef strip is the best. One customer posted a photo on Reddit of their cooked steak and said that it was the best they have ever had. Numerous other users responded with how they love the New York strip from Aldi, too, with one saying that they have never been disappointed and like that the vacuum-sealed steaks stay fresh in the refrigerator for weeks.

In a Facebook post, one user said, "We get their strip steaks a lot, and they have always been really good. I'm super picky with meat, and Aldi is where I buy most of it." Another user noted that they only buy meat from Aldi because it's always good and their fiancé won't eat meat from anywhere else. A third person chimed in that the steak is awesome when it's cooked properly.

To get the most out of your Aldi strip steak, let it warm to room temperature before seasoning with salt and pepper so that it cooks evenly. Cooking it at a super-hot temperature is the best way to cook a New York strip steak on an outdoor grill because the meat gets a fantastic sear. Indoors, the best cooking method is a proper reverse sear in the oven, which involves pan-searing the steak at high heat after cooking it in the oven.