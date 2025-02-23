7 Dollar Tree Grocery Deals That Put Aldi To Shame
There's a big, ongoing debate that has split America into two ... and it's not the one you're thinking of. Although the rise of online grocery shopping across the nation means that more and more shoppers are switching to delivery models over the in-store experience, Americans still show a clear allegiance to a preferred grocery store when it comes to doing their shopping. And in this great grocery store debate, chains like Aldi and Dollar Tree are often pitted against one another.
The reason why these companies are compared may not be so clear, as Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that offers limited grocery options and Aldi is a growing supermarket chain known for its stripped-down model. Dollar Tree's budget pricing offers small-size products for around $1.25 each and sells many name-brand items. Aldi is also known for its affordable prices, but most of the chain's items are off-brand products. But thanks to the good deals offered at these chains, it's become popular to compare the two in viral videos posted on social media platforms such as TikTok.
While both stores appeal to budget-conscious shoppers, there are some items that are significantly cheaper at Dollar Tree (although prices will vary based on your location). To help you find the best deals, we've compared Dollar Tree items with Aldi items, to see which products are more affordable when purchased at this discount chain — instead of its German-born competitor. Here's a list of seven Dollar Tree grocery deals that put Aldi to shame.
1. Dollar Tree's honey is cheaper
Often referred to as "liquid gold" due to its golden hue and range of health benefits, it's hard to find a more dense concentration of goodness than in honey. Honey is rich in antioxidants, which help in the neutralization of free radicals in the body, giving consumers the potential ability to prevent diseases like cancer. It's also known to have antibacterial and antimicrobial effects, making it useful in the fight against pathogens, helping prevent illness.
If you're all set to make a beeline for a bottle of honey, we think you'll get more out of Dollar Tree's Little Bear Honey Blend Syrup, priced at $1.25 for 8 ounces. It comes in fun, bear-shaped packaging. Additionally, this blend of honey and corn syrup can work to treat everything from tea to toast. It can even form the base of a homemade salad dressing, when combined with vinegar and garlic.
By comparison, Aldi's Berryhill Honey Bear costs a whopping $4.09 for 12 ounces, making it more than twice as much per ounce. This means the Dollar Tree honey is an absolute steal.
2. Campbell's chicken noodle soup is offered for a better price at Dollar Tree
Canned soups are considered a pantry staple by many for the ease, convenience, and variety that they offer. And, contrary to the popular idea that canned soups are nutritionally poor, some canned soups can come packed with nutrients, especially the ones containing legumes and proteins.
These canned products can also be upgraded if you're willing to take a couple of additional steps. You can try adding milk or cream to give the soup a richer texture, or putting in some extra vegetables to make it even more nutritionally dense.
Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup is a classic canned soup option, known for its golden chicken broth and egg noodles. Dollar Tree sells 13.8-ounce cans of this soup for only $1.25, making it the far superior product compared to Aldi charging $2.19 for 10.75 ounces of the same soup. With a lower price for the same product, this one is an easy win for Dollar Tree.
3. Dollar Tree's preserved mushrooms are a better value than Aldi's
Mushrooms are tasty and complex in their flavor profile. They're a great source of umami, and a must in a plant-based diet. This is thanks to their hearty flavor, which makes them work well as a meat substitute (in recipes such as a portobello mushroom burger).
They're also incredibly healthy, and believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. But not everyone has the culinary bandwidth to buy fresh mushrooms from the farmers market every week, though. While canned or jarred mushrooms often have more sodium and calories than fresh ones, they don't lose any of their core nutrients in the preserving process. Because of this, you don't have to shy away from dropping a can of your favorite fungi into your supermarket cart.
And you can do so at Dollar Tree. The discount chain's 7-ounce jar of Pampa Mushrooms, priced at $1.25, contains both pieces and stems. The entire jar contains only 30 calories total, which is also great. On the other hand, Aldi charges $1.55 for their cans of Happy Harvest mushrooms, a pricey affair when you consider that the can contains only 4 ounces of pieces and stems. With a better price and more of the product, Dollar Tree's mushrooms are an easy choice.
4. The cost of Alfredo sauce is lower at Dollar Tree
Although the main ingredients of an Alfredo sauce are butter, heavy cream, and cheese, this sauce can be fine to consume in moderation. Butter and cream are both sources of healthy fats that are essential to our bodies. The parmesan cheese used in Alfredo sauce is a great source of calcium. A 1-ounce serving provides about a quarter of the daily recommended calcium intake.
Besides using this sauce to create a classic fettuccine Alfredo, home cooks can use it as a sauce on pizzas, swap it with cheddar in a mac and cheese, add it to mashed potatoes for a bit of indulgence, and even serve it as a warm dip with some veggies and crackers.
Dollar Tree has got your back when it comes to cans of Alfredo sauce. The 14.5-ounce cans of Prego's Classic Alfredo Sauce are delicious, and cost only $1.25. Aldi, however, sells 15-ounce jars of Priano Creamy Alfredo Sauce at $1.85, the difference of which adds up rapidly if you're an avid consumer of Alfredo.
5. Dollar Tree offers more affordable olives
Jarred olives are an unmissable component of a charcuterie board, standing out amongst a sea of cheeses, spreads, and jams. No one can imagine a martini without the salty addition of an olive, sometimes even two or three. Ideal for low-calorie midnight cravings, a trusty jar of olives in the kitchen cabinet goes a long, long way.
And while we might eat them mostly for their briny taste, they come with their own set of health benefits, such as the presence of good fats that promote cardiovascular health. Its antimicrobial properties can also help the body fight off pathogens and contribute to the overall strengthening of the immune system.
What makes olives even more fun is that many come stuffed with ingredients like blue cheese or pimento peppers. So if it's the latter that's making your mouth water, you'll be pleased to know that Dollar Tree offers Breckenridge Farms' 5-ounce olive jars at only $1.25. Stuffed with minced pimento, this jar is an absolute bargain at 25 cents per ounce.
A similar product at Aldi is its Tuscan Garden Pimento-Stuffed Olives, valued at $2.75 per jar. Although you get 10 ounces for this price, it comes out more expensive at 27 cents per ounce. What seems like a small difference quickly becomes larger when you think of how easy it is to get through a single jar of olives, making Dollar Tree the go-to for your pimento-stuffed olive needs.
6. Aldi's brownie mixes are more expensive than Dollar Tree's
In the fast-paced lives of most Americans, it's not realistic to think that we can all be amazing home bakers. Sometimes, we need a cheat code to speed up the brownie-baking process. And aside from being affordably-priced and convenient to use, these baked brownie mixes lend themselves well to any customizations that you desire. You can spice up boxed brownies with anything from chocolate chips to nuts.
If you're looking for an excuse to get your fill of these soft, moist, gooey brownies, look no further than your closest Dollar Tree, which will scratch your itch for just $1.25 per box. Each pack of Pillsbury's Fudge Brownie Mix comes in a 12.9-ounce box valued at 10 cents per ounce. Aldi stocks 18-ounce boxes of Specially Selected's Double Chocolate Brownie Mix at $2.19 a pop, coming up to 12 cents per ounce. If you've got a sugar tooth and tend to eat a whole lot of brownies, then we don't need to tell you that every cent counts.
7. Dollar Tree's dill pickles will give you less sticker shock
Dill pickles offer a tangy crunch on a cheese board, and can also blend deliciously into a relish. A dill pickle spear can make for the ultimate garnish to a bloody Mary. And many Eastern European cuisines contain recipes for soups that feature the humble dill pickle.
But dill pickles have a lot to offer in terms of health benefits, as well. Dill is a major source of antioxidants, which helps protect the body from oxidative stress. Additionally, adding dill to pickles helps manage blood sugar levels, making this a great snack for anyone with diabetes.
As the least fussy appetizer and the most tangy member of any dish it is thrown into — how can we resist dill pickles? Aldi stocks 16-ounce jars of baby dill pickles made by Great Gherkins for $1.65 per jar, which seems like a steal at first glance. Until you look at the Dollar Tree option, where a 17-ounce jar of Breckenridge Farms dill pickles goes for a mere $1.25.