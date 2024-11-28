The Jarred Olive Brand We Always Pick Up At The Store

For decades, jarred olives have been a staple in our pantries, ready to be placed on a charcuterie board or eaten alone as a snack. And to be quite frank, whoever thinks that all jarred olives are created equal is extremely incorrect. If you didn't know, there's one jarred olive brand that's eons above the rest — and that's Mezzetta.

All olive enthusiasts (yes, they exist) know the name Mezzetta. This classic brand has been around since 1935, starting in a small storefront in San Francisco that specialized in Mediterranean goods like olives and peppers. Since then, the brand has grown into a global giant providing other products like olive oil, hot sauce, peppers, and several types of olives... just to name a few.

Mezzetta isn't a favorite just because of its history. After all, we did try over 18 different jarred olives, and Mezzetta still ended up on top of them all — for more than just the taste, too. This classic brand of olives beat out a variety of other popular brands like Santa Barbara Olive Co., Partanna, and more. In fact, out of the 18 jarred olives we tried at Daily Meal, Mezzetta found itself in four out of the five top favorites — with the brand's Whole Italian Castelvetrano Olives taking the throne.