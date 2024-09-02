The Magical Addition That Gives Boxed Brownies A Stellar Upgrade

Boxed brownie mixes are a boon for busy chocolate lovers. Daily Meal baked and ranked eight of them to help you narrow down the selection, but no matter which is your favorite, you're guaranteed chocolate satisfaction in a snap.

While the ingredient list for boxed brownies is abbreviated from the scratch-made versions, there is one easily available and affordable added element that can make a major difference to your brownies with practically zero extra effort. But you won't find it in the baking aisle — instead, head on over to the baby food section and grab a jar of prunes.

Baby food prunes may be a great way to get nutrients into your child's diet, including fiber, potassium, and vitamins K and B6 (among others). But this isn't just one of those recipes designed to sneak healthy elements into your treats — it delivers on deliciousness, too. That's thanks to the concentrated natural sugars in prunes, as well as moisture — adding a jar of this stuff to your boxed mix creates a super fudgy, flavor-packed brownie. As an added bonus, they'll keep a little longer than the standard version, too, so you can stretch out your snacking between bakes.