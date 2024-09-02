The Magical Addition That Gives Boxed Brownies A Stellar Upgrade
Boxed brownie mixes are a boon for busy chocolate lovers. Daily Meal baked and ranked eight of them to help you narrow down the selection, but no matter which is your favorite, you're guaranteed chocolate satisfaction in a snap.
While the ingredient list for boxed brownies is abbreviated from the scratch-made versions, there is one easily available and affordable added element that can make a major difference to your brownies with practically zero extra effort. But you won't find it in the baking aisle — instead, head on over to the baby food section and grab a jar of prunes.
Baby food prunes may be a great way to get nutrients into your child's diet, including fiber, potassium, and vitamins K and B6 (among others). But this isn't just one of those recipes designed to sneak healthy elements into your treats — it delivers on deliciousness, too. That's thanks to the concentrated natural sugars in prunes, as well as moisture — adding a jar of this stuff to your boxed mix creates a super fudgy, flavor-packed brownie. As an added bonus, they'll keep a little longer than the standard version, too, so you can stretch out your snacking between bakes.
Why prunes pack brownie boosting power
When it comes to baby food, you hardly ever have to worry about a lot of unwanted filler ingredients, as many tend to be totally natural and as wholesome as possible, which means you're not going to mess with your brownie mix's formula too much by including a jar. These packaged prunes are typically a simple puree of the dried fruit and the only additive is water. (You can also make your own puree — all you need is hot water, pitted prunes, and a blender.)
That little bit of extra moisture contributes to a satisfying, chewy texture, and because the prunes aren't sweetened with extra sugars, you won't wind up with an overpoweringly sweet brownie. To incorporate this secret ingredient into your brownie mix, about ¼ cup of this prune puree will do the trick. Start out by following the standard steps for creating your brownies, then whisk it right into the mix before you bake according to the package's instructions. That's enough to elevate any boxed brownie, but you can also take it as inspiration to get extra creative.
Additional spins and upgrades for better brownies
If you're concerned that you're going to wind up with a fruitier, less cocoa-forward snack, keep in mind that prunes themselves are actually a famously delicious complement to chocolate flavors, so in this case their subtle flavor adds real complexity and depth to a pre-made product — underscoring your chocolate rather than overtaking it.
That said, there are other types of baby food additions that will achieve a similar end if you're turned off to the dried plum — and you can even pair these ingredients with other ways to take your boxed brownies from basic to gourmet. Swap prune for sweet potato, pumpkin, pear, or apple puree, and add cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or even a little cayenne for a Mexican chocolate-style treat. Go for strawberry banana puree for a banana split-inspired brownie. You can double down on fruitiness by stirring in some fresh berries, or add a little texture with crushed or toasted almonds or walnuts. A subtly tangy sour cream chocolate frosting would be a nice counterpoint to any of these naturally sweet flavors, too. So while this ingredient may be a little surprising, there's no denying the magic power of prune puree for creating a comfortingly familiar, endlessly craveable but still totally convenient brownie experience.