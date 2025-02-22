Stop Making These Mistakes With Limes
When life gives you lemons, grab a lime instead. Actually, grab an entire bag, because these little green fruits might be the most versatile item in your kitchen. Because of its small stature, these tiny but mighty fruits are notably more acidic, bitter, and tart than lemons. This vibrant flavor accentuates nearly everything they touch, whether you're squeezing fresh juice from some limes, grating off their zest, or using them as a garnish.
With an array of varieties and a long list of health benefits, limes bring a lot to the table. The most common type of lime found in the United States is the Persian lime, a version of the Tahitian lime. These are great for making a classic fresh guacamole or serving with a Corona. However, a variety of lime you should also be using is the Makrut. The bumpy rinds of these limes might seem off-putting, but they're perfect for brightening up a curry or a lively beef stew. And even though these fruits are small, they contain big health benefits. One medium-sized lime has enough vitamin C to cover 22% of the recommended daily value. Each lime also contains small amounts of iron, calcium, vitamin B6, thiamine, potassium, and more. Consuming limes may help boost immunity, reduce heart disease, and prevent kidney stones.
While all these benefits may seem at your grasp, limes are often cut short of their true potential. There's a good chance you are making mistakes with limes that could be making your ability to absorb their nutrients and use them in recipes worse. To help prevent that from happening, we'll discuss the top mistakes people make when using limes and what to do instead.
Mistake: Forgetting to roll limes before cutting them
There's a good chance you are picking up a lime and slicing into it straight away. But by doing this, you won't be able to extract as much juice from the lime.
Before cutting into it, you should instead roll the fruit on a firm surface. This is because juice is trapped within tiny vesicles inside the flesh. Rolling a lime first bursts some of the inner segments and releases the juice, making it easier to squeeze out. Pressing on the lime also helps release more of the citrusy aroma from the rind, which can help relax you. Thanks to chemical compounds like d-limonene, the fruit can boost your mood and reduce feelings of stress when you inhale its scent.
To properly roll your lime, press down firmly and roll it back and forth on your countertop. The fruit should feel softer and slightly more pliable. This simple step goes a long way: you'll get more juice and mood-enhancing scents. So, go ahead — just roll with it.
Mistake: Not cutting limes the right way
If you are slicing limes crosswise — meaning into halves, as many people often do — you are making a mistake. Cutting them crosswise makes it harder to extract as much juice from the lime. This is because the pith of citrus fruits acts like a barrier. This white inner membrane (located in the core and just beneath the skin) is tough and fibrous, preventing you from breaking through to the inner juices. Also, lime halves are harder to handle when squeezing, making it more difficult to control the amount of juice that comes out of each piece. And you don't want to leave your pico de gallo on a sour note.
Instead of cutting your limes in half, opt for portioning your lime into "cheeks." These are essentially lime wedges that do not include the lime's core. Because the center pith is removed, the slices are juicier and easier to squeeze. To cut your lime into cheeks, start by slicing it lengthwise (but slightly off-center). Repeat on all four sides until the slices are detached from each other, and the core. To prevent waste, you can twist the portion with the pith to extract every drop of juice. Now you'll be squeezing smarter, not harder.
Mistake: Cutting limes that are the wrong temperature
You might be the kind person who prefers to keep their limes in the fridge — and there's nothing wrong with that. It can help keep them fresh. However, the problem is cutting into those lime when they're still too cold. Lower temperatures can disrupt the lime's cell structure, which causes the fruit to become more firm and less juicy. That means you aren't extracting as much juice, and wasting energy in the process. Cutting chilled citrus can also have an impact on their taste, as colder temperatures can inhibit molecules responsible for aroma and flavor. Our taste buds often detect flavors more effectively when food is served at higher temperatures.
Instead of cutting your limes straight from the fridge, let them sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes. During this time, the heat will help to soften the skin and fibers in the fruit, making them more flavorful, and easier to prepare. And if you don't have the time to let your limes warm up to room temperature, try microwaving them for 10 to 15 seconds. Simply put them in a bowl and give them a quick zap. When you use limes at the right temperature, they can really turn up the tang.
Mistake: Leaving lime juice out of your homemade wellness shots
Chances are that you are making your wellness shots with lemons. That is a mistake, you should be using limes instead.
Typically, a wellness shot is a small, concentrated juice that includes ingredients known for their health benefits. You might find turmeric, apple cider vinegar, wheatgrass, ginger, and lemon in there. However, you should really try using limes instead of lemons every now and then. Lemons and limes have similar nutrients, but limes have more niacin, calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. So when you want to shake things up and absorb some different nutrients, you can use lime juice in your homemade wellness shots.
Additionally, limes have different flavors to contribute, as limes are more tart and bitter (which some people may prefer). Considering these factors, we think using lime juice is worth a shot.
Mistake: Not using lime juice in your desserts
Lime doesn't belong in every dessert, but leaving it out of the right ones is a mistake you'll regret. Without lime, your confectionary creations might not be as fresh, balanced, and bright as possible. Lime may be sour, but there are elements of sweetness in its flavor profile. Adding some lime to your after-dinner indulgence counteracts the sugar in your treats and adds complexity. A little bit of lime can take your decadent desserts to the next level by creating a sophisticated, vibrant depth.
So, just how can you give your sweet treats a zesty lime twist? Try infusing classic cheesecake batter with lime juice and zest. The smooth, velvety texture is elevated with a tangy taste that will keep you coming back for more. Transform cupcakes into a boozy bite with lime soda and margarita mix. The burst of citrus creates the perfect blend of sweet and spirited, adding just the right kick to your cupcakes. Chocolate lover? You can even add lime to a chocolate mouse to give it a refreshing finish. The smooth sweetness and bright tang make them a perfect pairing. Or, you can always opt for a classic key lime pie. No matter how you squeeze it, a little lime goes a long way in making life sweeter.
Mistake: Forgetting that you can use lime juice to cook seafood
You are doing your seafood a disservice if you aren't "cooking" it with lime. This is because cooking with lime allows you to enjoy several delicious, heat-free fish dishes.
Cooking with lime is possible thanks to a scientific process called denaturation. During this process, the citric acid found in lime juice breaks down the proteins in fish in the same way heat does. Your fish then takes on a similar texture to cooked fish, while absorbing the flavors of your marinade. Usually, the recommended cooking time for cooking seafood with lime juice is 10 to 30 minutes, but this can vary. Because it is not technically cooked, the fish you use for this preparation method must be fresh, preferably sushi-grade quality.
One of the most notable dishes that uses this technique is ceviche. Ceviche is a South American recipe that typically consists of raw fish, red onion, cilantro, salt, chili peppers, cucumber, and lime. It ends up tasting crisp and flavorful, combining sour, spicy, and savory flavors. You can use lime in a similar method to give your Japanese sashimi a Mexican twist inspired by aguachile. To give your fish a Latin twist, "cook" the sashimi in a marinade of lime juice, green chiles, cilantro, and a bit of water. Another option is to make Italian insalata di mare, with shrimp, calamari, mussels, scallops, and conch if it's available. For this recipe, you'll need to steep the seafood overnight in lime juice, olive oil, and garlic. With this "cooking" technique, limes create vibrant, refreshing meals that preserve the delicate flavors of the ocean. These dishes are sure to make a splash.
Mistake: Not using limes as your deodorant
If you haven't considered using lime as your deodorant, you're overlooking an easy, effective alternative. Not only is it more eco-friendly because it is biodegradable, but lime is more cost-effective than traditional deodorants. All you need is one lime, and you'll be able to use that fruit for multiple days of odor-blocking. This trick works because limes are full of citric acid that eliminates odor-causing bacteria.
This organic deodorant option simply involves cutting an unripe lime in half and rubbing it on your armpits. It's important to choose unripe limes if possible, because they contain higher levels of citric acid. The amount of citric acid found in the juice significantly decreases when the fruit matures.
But if you want to try this natural alternative, take precautions. Test a small amount of lime juice on your skin to check for reactions. Citrus juice can burn your skin and trigger a painful epidermal response in some people. It can also cause negative reactions when it's exposed to the sun, so make sure to cover your armpits when using lime as your deodorant. But when used correctly, lime is a simple, eco-friendly way to stay fresh without the added chemicals.
Mistake: Never using lime rinds
Throwing out lime rinds is a mistake you'll never want to make again. This is because they can enhance the taste of food and offer a variety of health benefits. Unlike lemon rinds, lime rinds are thin, smooth, and delicate. They tend to have greater complexity and a pungent aroma that's slightly more bitter. The unique flavor profile of lime zest can enhance both sweet and savory dishes. Additionally, rinds contain essential oils rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fiber, providing a natural boost to the immune system and healthy digestion.
To zest a lime, use a microplane or box grater. Gently rub the lime against the grating surface — avoiding the white pith underneath the green outer peel because of its bitter flavor. Infuse lime zest into olive oil for fish or vegetable dishes, giving them a tangy and aromatic finish. Steep them into a simple syrup to create a contrast that effortlessly elevates desserts. Make lime zest the secret ingredient for a chili you won't forget, as it subtly brightens up this comforting dish while amplifying the layers of flavor. No matter how they're used, we think lime rinds can help meals be their zest.
Mistake: Not using limes to make your own cleaning products
If you are only using lime in your culinary creations, you are missing out. You need to be using them as a natural cleanser.
The essential oil in lime rinds and citric acid in the fruit inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Additionally, these fruits are non-toxic and non-carcinogenic, so they're much safer for humans, and can help clean and deodorize surfaces without harsh chemicals. In contrast, the ingredients in traditional cleaners have been linked to respiratory issues, cancer risk, and neurotoxicity.
Limes also benefit the environment by improving soil quality (so be sure to compost them when possible). In comparison, conventional cleaners biodegrade slowly or into more toxic chemicals, making them more harmful to the environment. Overall, limes are a safer, more sustainable option for breaking down grease and grime.
To make your own natural cleanser, start by washing your lime rinds with soap and water first, as this may prevent them from becoming moldy. Next, fill a glass halfway with lime rinds. Then, pour enough vinegar over the rinds until they are completely submerged. Seal the jar with a non-metal lid, and let it sit for a few weeks. After, strain the liquid into a spray bottle and dilute the mixture with water to your desired strength. Use your all-natural disinfectant to clean sinks, bathroom surfaces, and countertops.
Mistake: Never making your own preserved limes
There's a good chance you are not preserving limes — but you should be. These little tart treasures will change your culinary life. Preserving limes is a fantastic way to lengthen their shelf life and maintain their vibrant flavor. Preserved limes are commonly found in Middle Eastern and North African cuisines — where they deliver an intense flavor that can help improve stews, salads, and meat dishes.
The recipe for preserved limes is so simple it only calls for two ingredients: salt and limes. Start with as many of these green fruits as you need to fill a jar. Rinse them, pat dry, and cut off the ends. Cut each fruit in an "x" formation. Next, you'll want to pack in as much salt as possible. Compress the limes into a jar so they release their juices. Seal the jar and let it sit at room temperature for at least 12 hours. Repeat the process twice daily until they are soft and completely submerged in their own juices, approximately 2-3 days. If there isn't enough juice after 3 days, cover the limes with fresh lime juice. Chill it for a month before using, leaving it preserved for up to 6 months.
The process of fermenting limes in salt and their own juice develops a flavor that is deeply tangy and funky (but in the best way). Plus, preserving limes is cost-effective and helps reduce waste. With preserved limes, you'll be able to add a fresh twist to every dish.
Mistake: Creating homemade face masks without lime juice
Let's face it — you're missing out on many skin-benefitting advantages by not including limes in your beauty routine. Limes contain vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that the body needs to make collagen. This protein functions as one of the main building blocks of bones, hair, skin, ligaments, and tendons. It helps prevent sagging and keeps our skin looking plump and youthful. Lime's acidity and astringent properties also work wonders as a mild exfoliant. It gently scrubs away dead skin cells to improve texture and tone. Lime is even a natural remedy for acne that works to help clear pores.
Making a homemade face mask is an easy way to incorporate limes into your skincare routine. Homemade face masks are made with everyday ingredients, so anyone can create one at home. To make one specifically for tone and texture, you will only need four simple ingredients: 2 tablespoons of tomato puree, 3 tablespoons of organic brown sugar, and a splash of lemon and lime. Mix them together and apply to your skin, gently massaging in a circular motion to exfoliate. Leave the mask on for five minutes, then wash off with tepid water. This face mask is meant to revitalize and refresh your skin. And we think it's always a good idea to squeeze in some self-care.