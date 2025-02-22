Stop Making These Mistakes With Limes

When life gives you lemons, grab a lime instead. Actually, grab an entire bag, because these little green fruits might be the most versatile item in your kitchen. Because of its small stature, these tiny but mighty fruits are notably more acidic, bitter, and tart than lemons. This vibrant flavor accentuates nearly everything they touch, whether you're squeezing fresh juice from some limes, grating off their zest, or using them as a garnish.

With an array of varieties and a long list of health benefits, limes bring a lot to the table. The most common type of lime found in the United States is the Persian lime, a version of the Tahitian lime. These are great for making a classic fresh guacamole or serving with a Corona. However, a variety of lime you should also be using is the Makrut. The bumpy rinds of these limes might seem off-putting, but they're perfect for brightening up a curry or a lively beef stew. And even though these fruits are small, they contain big health benefits. One medium-sized lime has enough vitamin C to cover 22% of the recommended daily value. Each lime also contains small amounts of iron, calcium, vitamin B6, thiamine, potassium, and more. Consuming limes may help boost immunity, reduce heart disease, and prevent kidney stones.

While all these benefits may seem at your grasp, limes are often cut short of their true potential. There's a good chance you are making mistakes with limes that could be making your ability to absorb their nutrients and use them in recipes worse. To help prevent that from happening, we'll discuss the top mistakes people make when using limes and what to do instead.