The Murky Origins Behind Why Coronas Always Come With A Lime

For many, there's hardly a more refreshing beverage than an ice-cold Corona, specifically the original Corona Extra, with a wedge of lime. The pairing has become almost sacred and has been a key aspect of Corona's image in commercials, print ads, and partnerships for years.

It may then surprise you to learn that the pairing is neither historical nor easily traceable in origin, though there are plenty of theories. On the historical side, there's little to no evidence that locals paired the two before it caught on with the rest of the world, and Corona has been around since 1925. In fact, locals still refrain from using lime in Corona, finding that's more of a foreign concept.

As to its origins, there are several theories. Most are a matter of practicality, such as the idea that the lime disinfects the mouth of the bottle or that lime "deskunks" Corona's sometimes strong smell and taste that's caused by light exposure. But the theory that it was a friendly bet, albeit game-changing ones, by a bartender in 1981 that's the most entertaining.