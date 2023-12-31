Lime Zest Is The Secret Ingredient For A Chili You Won't Forget

Not only is lime zest a good thing to add to your chili for its brightening effects, but the second important element it adds, acid, is a crucial one for your dish. Once your chili has simmered on the stove for a while, it might have burnt off some of its more essential elements, like the acids. This is where your lime zest comes in.

Once your chili is done cooking, add some lime zest to the pot to bring the acidic edge of this dish back to life. This makes for more complex flavors and creates a more interesting dish. Because the lime zest is subtle, this new ingredient won't disrupt the flavor of your chili; it will only make for a more well-rounded taste and help bring out all those hidden layers of flavor. To reap the benefits of lime zest, you should only add a few teaspoons to your pot. The measurement will vary per recipe, so start by adding a little at a time and tasting as you go.

If you weren't aware of acid's importance in chili until now, you're not alone. But even if you're not a fan of zesting limes, there are other ingredients you can use instead. Here are some ways to get some acid back into your pot without zesting.