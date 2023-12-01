Lime Juice Is The Ingredient You're Missing For A Lively Beef Stew

Stew is an all-time winter classic, perfect for warming you up on those long, chilly evenings. It might be hard to imagine that your favorite homemade beef stew could possibly be any better. But if you're not using citrus juice in it, then yes, your stew can still be improved upon. Although you may have never noticed that it's missing, lime juice is one of the ingredients you need to try to kick your beef stew up a notch.

It makes sense when you think about it — lime juice and beef go together arguably as well as peanut butter and jelly, after all. Acid is an important ingredient for adding a little bit of zing to hearty dishes like stews. Food writer Yasmin Fahr, in an article for Today, noted a lesson one of her previous editors taught her "was that food often tastes underseasoned because it's lacking acid." So if you want to elevate the flavor of your beef stew, don't reach for the spice rack yet again — grab a lime instead. You'll be pleasantly surprised by the difference a little citrus juice can make in your stew's overall palate.