Creating a tea brine for your chicken is pretty simple. For a whole chicken, use about 4 cups of water and four to six tea bags (or 4 teaspoons of loose-leaf tea), and steep it for 5 to 7 minutes. Once the tea has cooled to room temperature, mix it with 1 cup of salt, a bit of sugar, and any additional flavorings like garlic, herbs, or a splash of soy sauce. You do not want to put your chicken in the hot tea — it's a huge mistake to make with chicken! Submerge the chicken (whether whole or in pieces) in the brine and let it sit for at least 4 hours, or ideally 12 to 24 hours for maximum flavor. After brining, remove the chicken, pat it dry, and cook as desired.

Black tea works wonders in a brine because it helps tenderize the meat, keeping it juicy and flavorful. The tannins in the tea break down protein, ensuring a smooth texture and a more delicate bite. The subtle earthy taste of black tea enhances the overall flavor of the chicken, pairing beautifully with savory herbs like thyme, rosemary, or sage. Plus, the added salt and sugar in the brine help the chicken absorb moisture, keeping it juicy even after cooking.

The result? Tender, flavorful chicken with a depth of flavor that elevates any dish, whether you're grilling, roasting, or pan-searing. Black tea is a natural ingredient that adds complexity without being overpowering, making it an ideal brine base for chicken.