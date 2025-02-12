Gluten Free? These Are The Only 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors You Can Eat

Luckily, unlike the Girl Scout S'mores or Toast-Yay! cookies, these two cookies are widely available. First, the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. This cookie is a chewy delight that features caramel chunks mixed into a base made from oat flour. The sweet, buttery flavor is perfectly balanced with the smoothness of semi-sweet chocolate chips, creating a treat that's perfect for any occasion.

One of the best things about this gluten-free variety is that it has the same comforting taste that you'd expect from a traditional Girl Scout cookie. It's the perfect choice for those who love the combination of caramel and chocolate, but can't have gluten (or choose not to). Plus, the cookie is free from any artificial flavors or colors, so you can enjoy it guilt-free.

The second gluten-free Girl Scout cookie flavor is the Toffee-tastic, which is formulated with rice flour and tapioca starch. As the name suggests, this cookie is a dream come true for toffee lovers: These buttery cookies are packed with toffee bits, giving them a rich, caramelized sweetness that perfectly complements their smooth, slightly crumbly texture.

Unlike the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, which has a chewy bite, the Toffee-tastic cookies have a slightly crisp texture that provides a satisfying crunch with every bite. The rich flavor profile, thanks to the toffee pieces, makes it a great option for those who prefer something a little more decadent and less traditional than the typical chocolate chip cookie.