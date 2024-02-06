We Tasted And Ranked Every Girl Scout Cookie

The Girl Scouts were founded in 1912, and five short years later, the Mistletoe Troop of Muskogee, Oklahoma, started selling homemade cookies to fund their activities. The idea caught on with other troops around America by the 1920s, and in 1934, Girl Scout Cookies were commercially produced. Every year brings a new season of Girl Scout Cookies excitement, with troops setting up tables to greet endless happy customers, which have included Babe Ruth, astronauts, and Hollywood's finest at the 88th Academy Awards.

Girl Scout Cookies have come in so many flavors and fun names, but as of 2024, there are a total of 12 on the roster. This is where things get a bit confusing. There are two bakeries that produce Girl Scout Cookies, Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. Some of the cookies are only made by one of those factories, and for others, the two companies make the same-ish cookie — but by different names. For example, Little Brownie Bakers make Samoas, Do-si-dos, and Tagalongs, while ABC Bakers' versions go by Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Peanut Butter Patties, respectively.

Daily Meal has already tackled the taste-testing topic of Little Brownie Bakers vs. ABC, but today we are stacking the 12 current Girl Scout Cookies against one another, regardless of what they're called. The following rankings are based on taste, touch, design, overall awesomeness, and a sense of nostalgia. A fuller explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article. Tough choices had to be made, as if we were choosing which was our favorite child.