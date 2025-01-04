The Copycat Girl Scout Cookies That Aren't Worth Your Money

With Girl Scout cookie season only rolling around for a limited time each year, it can leave you craving your Thin Mints and Trefoils. Luckily, some stores have cooked up their own copycats that can give you your fix (for instance, there's Aldi's Tagalongs knock-off).

With multiple supermarkets serving up their rendition of some of these favorites, Daily Meal ranked several copycat options to help you know which out-of-season Girl Scout cookie imitations to buy and which to skip. One option you shouldn't waste your money on is the Keebler brand Mint & Fudge Grasshopper Cookies.

Designed to be an alternative to Girl Scout's Thin Mints, these treats, at first glance, look pretty similar to the original. They're small, round, chocolate-covered cookies that will get your mouth watering. However, when you bite into them, you'll immediately see that they're noticeably lacking in flavor. You won't pick up on much mintiness, and even the chocolatey notes leave much to be desired.