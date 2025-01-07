This Year Is Your Last Chance For These 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors
Girl Scout cookie season is officially here — the time of the year when Girl Scouts get to practice being entrepreneurs, much to the delight of dessert lovers everywhere. Each Girl Scout cookie season offers a range of beloved cookie flavors, such as Thin Mints and Samoas, but next year the lineup is going to be a bit different, per an email sent to Daily Meal. This season is the last year for two Girl Scout cookie flavors: Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay!
For anyone who needs reminding, the Girl Scout S'mores consist of graham cracker cookies with a chocolate and marshmallow filling — in other words, the cookie version of s'mores. Meanwhile, the Toast-Yay! cookies are toast-shaped and cinnamon French toast-flavored, dipped in icing. Here at Daily Meal, Toast-Yay! cookies will especially be missed, as we placed them fifth in our ultimate ranking of Girl Scout cookies (while we placed Girl Scout S'mores 10th). Regardless of whether or not you agree with this ranking, you might want to buy a box — or multiple boxes — of each cookie before they're gone for good.
Along with the S'mores and Toast-Yay!, the full line-up consists of Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, Samoas, Do-si-dos, caramel chocolate chip, Tagalongs, Lemonades, and Lemon-ups. We'll have to wait and see if the S'mores and Toast-Yay! varieties will be replaced with two new Girl Scout cookie flavors next year, though.
How to buy Girl Scout cookies before they're gone
If you're a Girl Scout cookie fanatic, then you may already personally know a Girl Scout troop — if so, reach out or check their usual spot to see if they're selling again this year. If you don't already know any Girl Scouts, then you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder available on the Girl Scouts' official website.
If you're itching to get your hands on a few boxes of either Girl Scout S'mores or Toast-Yay! cookies, then you'll want to find your nearest Girl Scout booth sooner rather than later. The availability of these soon-to-be-retired varieties will vary from location to location.
Additionally, you may be tempted to buy one of the many knock-off Girl Scout cookies out there. Just remember that there aren't always knock-offs available for every type. But more importantly, you'd be missing out on a chance to support the many hard-working Girl Scouts. As Girl Scouts of the USA chief revenue officer Wendy Lou said in the press release sent to Daily Meal, "The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls' journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it." So, with that in mind, you may want to save even the best Girl Scout cookie copycat for the off season.