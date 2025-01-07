This Year Is Your Last Chance For These 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

Girl Scout cookie season is officially here — the time of the year when Girl Scouts get to practice being entrepreneurs, much to the delight of dessert lovers everywhere. Each Girl Scout cookie season offers a range of beloved cookie flavors, such as Thin Mints and Samoas, but next year the lineup is going to be a bit different, per an email sent to Daily Meal. This season is the last year for two Girl Scout cookie flavors: Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay!

For anyone who needs reminding, the Girl Scout S'mores consist of graham cracker cookies with a chocolate and marshmallow filling — in other words, the cookie version of s'mores. Meanwhile, the Toast-Yay! cookies are toast-shaped and cinnamon French toast-flavored, dipped in icing. Here at Daily Meal, Toast-Yay! cookies will especially be missed, as we placed them fifth in our ultimate ranking of Girl Scout cookies (while we placed Girl Scout S'mores 10th). Regardless of whether or not you agree with this ranking, you might want to buy a box — or multiple boxes — of each cookie before they're gone for good.

Along with the S'mores and Toast-Yay!, the full line-up consists of Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, Samoas, Do-si-dos, caramel chocolate chip, Tagalongs, Lemonades, and Lemon-ups. We'll have to wait and see if the S'mores and Toast-Yay! varieties will be replaced with two new Girl Scout cookie flavors next year, though.