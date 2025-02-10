The Brining Mistake That's Ruining Your Fried Chicken

Brining chicken prior to frying is a great way to guarantee both moisture and flavor, thanks to the brine's high salt content. But Brian Cartenuto, chef and owner of New York's Bird Dog and Bird Dog Café, exclusively shared with Daily Meal the common mistake he sees in fried chicken brines: under seasoning.

It can seem easy to think you're adding too much salt to a brine, but Cartenuto said this is the most common error he sees. It's not, however, one that you'll find in the Southern cuisine served by his kitchens. "I brine all our chicken here at Bird Dog with 12% salt, and we brine for 24 hours," he told us. That's in addition to a blend of other spices and flavorings, by the way.

Critically, Cartenuto revealed that longer brines require less salt. "If you are going to brine for a longer time (such as 36-48 hours), I would reduce the salt to about 9%-10%," he advised. A proper brine takes a lot of salt, but you can, in fact, overdo it.