Brine Your Fried Chicken In Water Instead Of Buttermilk And Thank Us Later

When it comes to summertime picnics or comfort food cravings, there's nothing quite like a hot plate of crispy fried chicken. But despite its general reputation as a casual, laid-back, finger-licking meal, perfect fried chicken requires delicacy and care during its cooking process. There are a lot of steps to get just right if you want the result to be crispy, juicy, tender, and flavorful. And those crucial steps start at the very beginning, before you've even mixed up a batter or gotten your oil up to temperature.

Plenty of fried chicken recipes will start with a buttermilk bath — particularly those purported to be Southern style — for flavor and tenderness. But that's only one side to the fried chicken debate. The other side swears by a simple brine instead of buttermilk, citing an unbeatable moist and juicy outcome. However, YouTube chef Alex Mejia took to the channel to share another reason for working with water: Your breading will stick to the chicken much better. It's nothing short of a culinary tragedy to pick up a piece of fried chicken and have the breading just fall off, and Mejia claims that by brining the chicken in water instead of marinating it in buttermilk, the crispy breading will stick to the meat rather than falling away onto the plate.