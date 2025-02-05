USA Vs Mexico: Who Has Cheaper Eggs Right Now?

Thanks to the ongoing threat of bird flu, high egg prices are stressing consumers out nationwide. As supplies get constrained and even Waffle House raises the price of egg dishes, American shoppers can't help but wonder if they are the only ones paying high prices for eggs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of a dozen large eggs was USD$4.15 in December 2024 — a whopping 37% higher than the previous year. In even more bad news, a prediction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is that it will rise another 20% by the end of the year.

According to available data, the price for a dozen white eggs in Mexican supermarkets can vary between MX$53 and $70 — between USD$2.58 and $3.40. Some expat websites list the average price for a dozen at USD$2.44, while one YouTuber recently showed a video of finding eggs as low as USD$1.84 per dozen in a Walmart in Cancun.

The answer is unequivocally that Mexico has cheaper eggs right now than the U.S. But this is partially due to consumer price ceilings that were put in place by the Mexican government.