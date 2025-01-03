The 2 Fast Food Chains With The Most Airport Locations In The US
Whether rushing to catch a flight or killing time during a layover, every traveler knows the importance of a reliable meal. And since many domestic flights stick to light snacks, finding sustenance before takeoff is crucial. After all, being hangry in the air is a dilemma most people would like to avoid. Although airports are known for their wide array of dining options, sometimes you simply crave something fast and familiar. Luckily, you can almost always spot fast food inside U.S. terminals — but which chains are you most likely to find?
A recent Upgraded Points study examined 60 of America's busiest airports to determine which fast food chains dominate. The results showed that two such restaurants had the most locations: McDonald's and Chick-fil-A. This isn't a huge surprise, as both companies are among the highest-grossing nationwide, and McDonald's burgers are some of the best. In total, both chains have 35 locations each across U.S. airports.
Fast food runners-up for most locations at US airports
Not a fan of McDonald's or Chick-fil-A? Don't worry. Although these two chains have the most locations at U.S. airports, there are plenty of other options to keep you satisfied (including many that made our list of the ultimate ranking of American fast food restaurants). The second-place winners were Subway and Burger King with 24 locations each. Panda Express followed this with 22 locations.
Bear in mind, though, that quantity and distribution aren't the same thing. Chick-fil-A tops the charts in both categories and can be found at 25 different airports across the nation. However, you'll spot Burger King at more airports than McDonald's, since McDonald's has multiple locations in the same facility in many cases. Burger King's 24 restaurants are spread across 18 different airports compared to McDonald's 35 at 16 separate airports. Lastly, Wendy's only has a total count of 20 restaurants, but you'll find it at 17 distinct airports.
Which airports provide the easiest access to fast food?
You'd assume the largest or busiest airports would have the most fast food options. However, this isn't always the case. The Upgraded Points study assessed the total number at each airport, revealing that Dallas Fort Worth International Airport came out on top with 19 fast food chains. In second place were Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airports, with 15 chains each.
Some airports might not be huge, but they pack in more fast food options per number of passengers. When looking at the ratio of the average number of daily passengers to the number of restaurants, Upgraded Points reported that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the top contender. It had one fast food option for every 6,916 passengers. So, although it's not the largest U.S. airport, you still might find all the most popular fast food orders there.
Second place went to George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with one fast food joint for every 7,484 passengers. Finally, California's Ontario International Airport was in third place with one chain restaurant per 7,847 passengers.