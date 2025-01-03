The 2 Fast Food Chains With The Most Airport Locations In The US

Whether rushing to catch a flight or killing time during a layover, every traveler knows the importance of a reliable meal. And since many domestic flights stick to light snacks, finding sustenance before takeoff is crucial. After all, being hangry in the air is a dilemma most people would like to avoid. Although airports are known for their wide array of dining options, sometimes you simply crave something fast and familiar. Luckily, you can almost always spot fast food inside U.S. terminals — but which chains are you most likely to find?

A recent Upgraded Points study examined 60 of America's busiest airports to determine which fast food chains dominate. The results showed that two such restaurants had the most locations: McDonald's and Chick-fil-A. This isn't a huge surprise, as both companies are among the highest-grossing nationwide, and McDonald's burgers are some of the best. In total, both chains have 35 locations each across U.S. airports.