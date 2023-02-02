Egg Prices Are Getting So Bad People Are Buying Their Own Chickens

If you've been to the grocery store in the last few months, you're likely aware that the cost of a dozen eggs is much more than it used to be. Although some farmer-advocacy groups have claimed that price gouging is to blame for the continually increasing prices (via Modern Farmer), the root cause of the problems stems from illness within the United States chicken population.

According to Forbes, HPAI, more commonly known as bird flu, has taken a massive toll on the United States chicken population in recent years. In 2022 alone, the disease reached 58 million birds in almost all 50 states. Sadly, the disease is often fatal, and even when it isn't, farmers are sometimes forced to take extreme measures to ensure that the disease doesn't spread.

As a result, the egg industry has taken a big hit, putting strain on the market and creating a higher demand for a product that is becoming a tougher-to-find commodity. CBS reports that egg prices increased by 60% between December 2021 and December 2022, with the national average for a dozen eggs rising from around $2 to $4.25.

Now, Americans are finding one major way around the problem: purchasing their own chickens.