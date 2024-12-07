The Citrusy Dish That's One Of The Unhealthiest You Can Order At Chinese Restaurants

Lemon chicken is fried or sautéed in a considerable amount of oil before the sauces are added. While vegetable oil is primarily unsaturated fat, which is healthier than saturated fat, because it is less likely to raise LDL cholesterol levels — a fatty compound known to increase the risk of heart disease — it can be harmful if not consumed in moderation. The sauce's acidity and sweetness mask the greasiness of the dish, making it appear lighter than it actually is. So, you might just end up gulping down an entire portion before realizing you were full after the first few bites. It takes about 20 minutes for our brain to send a signal to the stomach to let us know we're full.

If you thought carbohydrates might be the saving grace, they aren't. A 637-gram serving contains over 122 grams of carbohydrates, which is 44% of the daily recommended limit of 275 grams – and this is without any accompanying noodles or rice. Excessive carbohydrates mostly result from the sugary syrup in lemon chicken, and while this macronutrient is essential for energy, consuming too much, especially through refined sugars, can lead to metabolic issues. Perhaps one way to have your cake and eat it too is to make a healthier version of lemon chicken at home.