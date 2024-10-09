Here's An Almost-Healthy Way To Use Up That Leftover Halloween Candy

What's the best part of Halloween — the candy or the dressing up? Every kid on your block would probably answer with an outstretched bucket in one hand and a threatening rotten egg in the other. As such, you likely buy more candy to hand out than you need to avoid angering the little demons, ghosts, and witches.

But as November stretches on, that pile of unused candy becomes daunting. There's nothing wrong with a binge or two in moderation, but there are more creative ways to use up the pile. One of the better methods that helps avoid the season's traditional binging-of-the-chocolate is to mix it up into trail mix.

What's brilliant about this method is you can make it as easy or involved as you want. You could mix any given M&M flavor with some nuts and call it a day, for example, or you could get out your cauldron and throw a dozen different candies and ingredients together. There's genuinely no wrong combination.