Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Coffee To Help With Your Super Bowl Hangover

There are a few things guaranteed to happen on Super Bowl Sunday: One team will win, one team will lose, and lots of football fans will have too much to drink. Super Bowl Sunday is generally the day before Super Hangover Monday. It is estimated that 22.6 million people will call out sick with the Budweiser Flu the day after the Big Game. To help you recover from being overserved, Starbucks has a special offer. On Monday, February 10, a day the company is calling Starbucks Monday, the coffee giant will be easing the pain with a free hot or iced 12-ounce (tall) coffee. The offer is available at U.S. stores during regular operating hours and is limited to one per customer.

You must use a pre-loaded Starbucks Rewards coupon in the Starbucks app to take advantage of this freebie. If you aren't a Starbucks Rewards member or app user, there's still time. Before you pick up that first cold one for the Big Game on Sunday, head to the app store. You have until 11:59 p.m., Pacific time, on February 9 to set up an account to qualify for the free coffee coupon.