Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Coffee To Help With Your Super Bowl Hangover
There are a few things guaranteed to happen on Super Bowl Sunday: One team will win, one team will lose, and lots of football fans will have too much to drink. Super Bowl Sunday is generally the day before Super Hangover Monday. It is estimated that 22.6 million people will call out sick with the Budweiser Flu the day after the Big Game. To help you recover from being overserved, Starbucks has a special offer. On Monday, February 10, a day the company is calling Starbucks Monday, the coffee giant will be easing the pain with a free hot or iced 12-ounce (tall) coffee. The offer is available at U.S. stores during regular operating hours and is limited to one per customer.
You must use a pre-loaded Starbucks Rewards coupon in the Starbucks app to take advantage of this freebie. If you aren't a Starbucks Rewards member or app user, there's still time. Before you pick up that first cold one for the Big Game on Sunday, head to the app store. You have until 11:59 p.m., Pacific time, on February 9 to set up an account to qualify for the free coffee coupon.
Can caffeine help with hangovers?
Despite the new rule to cut down on Starbucks squatters who won't be able to use the space without a purchase, the company has been feeling particularly generous lately. In January, they announced the return of free refills for customers who choose to enjoy their coffee "for here." Now, we have free java on Starbucks Monday. We're getting spoiled.
Whether coffee can help you feel better after having one too many is up for debate. Many health professionals say it could even make matters worse. Both alcohol and coffee — or any caffeinated beverage — can make you dehydrated, which is part of what makes you feel so crummy the day after heavy drinking.
There's one thing you can do to make yourself feel better. When you're picking up your free coffee on Starbucks Monday, grab a bite to eat. It's a polite way of telling Starbucks, "Thanks for the joe!" and a great way to eat your way out of a hangover.