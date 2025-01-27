Starbucks Is Finally Bringing Back Free Refills, But There's A Catch

Starbucks is about to make its customers very happy. Despite its CEO's recent announcement that the chain would offer fewer discounts, refills of Starbucks hot or iced brewed coffee or tea will be free beginning on January 27, 2025. However, there's a catch.

First, you must order "for here" rather than to go. This will result in your drink being prepared in a mug or glass — no disposable cups — or you can use your own clean, reusable cup. The refill transaction must also be made during the same store visit, so no bringing your receipt back later in the day and hoping for a fresh cuppa. There is one more catch you should know about. This offer is not valid for Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, Flavored Iced Tea, or Starbucks Refreshers® base.

This announcement comes on the heels of another release by Starbucks earlier in the month reversing its open-door policy. The coffee chain is cracking down on Starbucks squatters to prioritize its paying customers. No more taking advantage of a quiet, coffee-scented environment with free wifi if you're a remote worker. Anyone who wishes to camp out at Starbucks will have to shell out some cash for beverages or food, but at least that drink purchase will net you a refill.