Starbucks Is Finally Bringing Back Free Refills, But There's A Catch
Starbucks is about to make its customers very happy. Despite its CEO's recent announcement that the chain would offer fewer discounts, refills of Starbucks hot or iced brewed coffee or tea will be free beginning on January 27, 2025. However, there's a catch.
First, you must order "for here" rather than to go. This will result in your drink being prepared in a mug or glass — no disposable cups — or you can use your own clean, reusable cup. The refill transaction must also be made during the same store visit, so no bringing your receipt back later in the day and hoping for a fresh cuppa. There is one more catch you should know about. This offer is not valid for Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, Flavored Iced Tea, or Starbucks Refreshers® base.
This announcement comes on the heels of another release by Starbucks earlier in the month reversing its open-door policy. The coffee chain is cracking down on Starbucks squatters to prioritize its paying customers. No more taking advantage of a quiet, coffee-scented environment with free wifi if you're a remote worker. Anyone who wishes to camp out at Starbucks will have to shell out some cash for beverages or food, but at least that drink purchase will net you a refill.
The return of another customer favorite
Given the move away from disposable cups for beverages consumed in the store, now may be a good time to buy a Starbucks reusable cup. Not only do you get a discount of ten cents every time you use it, making it a great hack for saving money at Starbucks, but it's better for the environment. If you don't want to purchase a Starbucks cup, no problem. Any clean, personal cup can be used for free refills.
Another announcement that is certain to please customers is the return of the condiment bar. Since the pandemic, Starbucks has required customers to request sweeteners from the barista, and milk and creamer were added behind the counter. The return of the condiment bar will allow customers to personalize drinks by adding sweetener and milk to their liking, including on refills.
Starbucks is going above and beyond to earn the loyalty of its customers. Free refills, discounts for using your own cup, and the return of the condiment bar are all great ways to show appreciation to loyal customers. Now, if it would just bring bananas back.