Does Drinking Coffee Actually Help With Hangovers?

Many people have their supposedly tried-and-true hangover cures, and one of the things that's frequently touted as a surefire way to get rid of the headaches, nausea, and general aches and pains is coffee. The idea is that caffeine gives you a major boost that gets rid of — or at least takes the edge off — symptoms, and it sounds logical enough. But what does science have to say?

It turns out that most scientists seem to agree that no, coffee isn't going to hit the magic reset button and make your hangover go away. In fact, not only is coffee not a magic cure, but as of this writing, there is no cure for a hangover. Part of the problem is that the causes of hangovers are very complicated, and how you react to alcohol depends on your own genes and metabolism, as well as a slew of factors including how fast you drank, how much, and what you were drinking. Add in the difficulty sleeping, dehydration, and gastrointestinal distress, and in a nutshell? It's complicated.

So, where does coffee come in? While you might be tempted to grab an extra-caffeinated drink such as a red-eye coffee in hopes of getting a major caffeine kick, it turns out that not only is it not a scientifically proven hangover cure, but some people can find coffee making their hangover even worse. If you overindulged on, say, some delicious but intense cocktails that clocked in at over 40% ABV, coffee isn't going to help.