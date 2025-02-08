The Best Limited-Time St Patrick's Day Treats To Grab At Aldi
While holidays like Thanksgiving and New Year's might take center stage, there are plenty of smaller holidays throughout the year that are just as fun and are also a great excuse for a get-together with friends and family. One such holiday is St. Patrick's Day, and whether you're looking to celebrate on your own or spend the holiday with loved ones, one way you can bring on the holiday cheer is by eating some seasonal foods. On St. Patrick's Day, you can go with traditional Irish foods like Colcannon or Irish Stew, or you could opt for some sugary goodies to satisfy your sweet tooth.
One supermarket chain that's gearing up to help you celebrate the holiday in style is Aldi, a low-cost German grocery store that has a few festive items coming to its shelves this February 2025. Their holiday lineup focuses on items to curb your sugar craving and come in seasonal flavors like mint chocolate and Irish cream. On top of that, all their goodies are priced at under $5, making them the perfect picks for shoppers on a budget.
Sundae Shoppe Mint Lepre-Cones
Even in cold weather, munching on an ice cream cone can still be a tasty treat. Aldi knows this all too well, and its Sundae Shoppe Mint Lepre-Cones are the perfect St. Patty's Day treat to finish off a meal. These mini cones appeared in 2023 as part of several Aldi ice cream St. Patrick's Day treats and are made of a sugar cone filled with mint and chocolate ice creams. The cone also comes with a cocoa coating inside and a chocolatey cookie crumble on top to really bring round out the treat. If you want to get your hands on one of these treats, you can pick up a four-pack of the cones starting February 26th, 2025 for just $3.99.
Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Truffles
While some people look for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, a pot of chocolates would be just as good. And, with Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Truffles coming to Aldi shelves starting February 26, 2025, for just $3.29 for a box of eight chocolates. As with some of their beloved chocolate bars, Storck is the German brand behind these treats. The best part about these chocolates is that they come with four flavors in a pack — vanilla, salted caramel, chocolate cream, and a festive Irish coffee flavor.
Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes
If there's one flavor combo that's popular around St. Patrick's Day it's mint chocolate, and Aldi doesn't disappoint with its lineup of products hitting store shelves. One such product, which appeared as part of Aldi's February 2024 St. Patrick's Day product lineup, are Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes. These are chocolate sandwich cookies filled with a colorful green mint frosting. They're coming to store shelves starting February 26, 2025, and are set to retail at $2.69 for a 15.25-ounce package of cookies.
Friendly Farms Irish Creme Whipped Dairy Topping
As delicious as all the pre-made desserts are, sometimes you want to whip up your own fun St. Patrick's Day treats. And, what better way to add a fun finish to your chosen sweets than with Aldi's Friendly Farms Irish Creme Whipped Dairy Topping, coming to store shelves on February 26th, 2025? This whipped topping comes in a handy whipped cream canister making it easier than ever to add to your dishes. It's flavored with a traditional chocolate and vanilla Irish creme taste and serves as the perfect alternative to a homemade booze-infused whipped cream. If you want to give this topping a try, each can is set to retail for just $2.99.
Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
Last but not least in the Aldi St. Patrick's Day lineup are Sundae Shoppe brand Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. These was the first themed item to hit store shelves, with their arrival date being February 5, 2025. The treats come in convenient 60-calorie ice cream sandwiches and are made of chocolate cookies filled with either mint or vanilla ice cream. A 12-pack of these treats is priced at $4.29. With all these treats coming to Aldi shelves soon, you can easily stock up on fun and festive foods to celebrate the upcoming holiday.