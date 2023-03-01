Aldi Is Serving Up St. Patrick's Day Ice Cream. Here Are The Flavors To Celebrate With
March has come in like a lion, and with it inevitably come the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, complete with all things green. Tables are sure to be loaded with the usual fare of corned beef, roasted cabbage, and plenty of green beer. But it's important not to forget about dessert, too.
As is its annual spring tradition, McDonald's is bringing back its fan-favorite Shamrock Shake. But there are plenty of other St. Patrick's Day themed sweet treats that fans may want to check out as well. And this year, Aldi has shoppers' dessert needs covered with two St. returning Patrick's Day themed ice cream flavors, along with a new set of St. Patrick's Day themed ice cream cones.
Anyone who's a fan of mint-flavored ice cream, St. Patrick's Day, or just Aldi treats in general will no doubt feel lucky with all of the dessert options hitting the grocery store.
Lots to love at Aldi
The St. Patrick's Day products were shown off by Instagram account Your Aldi BFF and include Lepre-cones, ready-to-eat waffle cones with a mint and cocoa flavored swirl of ice cream inside; Luck O' the Cookie Dough, cookie dough flavored ice cream with yellow fudge chips and green star-shaped cookie dough bites; and Shamrockin' Swirl, mint ice cream with yellow fudge chips and choco-cookie crumb swirls.
Both of the ice cream tubs were on sale at Aldi as well last year as well, with each 16-ounce tub selling for $1.99. The Lepre-cones seem to be a new item for this year, however, and they're already stirring up excitement among Aldi fans. "We got the LepreCones because I couldn't resist the name," wrote one Instagram commenter.
Still, some shoppers were disappointed with the Luck O' the Cookie Dough ice cream flavor in 2022 and took to Reddit to voice their complaints. "The container was only 70% full, and not one yellow chip or a piece of cookie dough. Do not recommend," wrote one user, though they complimented the quality of the Shamrockin' Swirl. "The green mint one is sooooo good. There were three of us eating out of the container and we polished it off in one go," agreed another user.