Aldi Is Serving Up St. Patrick's Day Ice Cream. Here Are The Flavors To Celebrate With

March has come in like a lion, and with it inevitably come the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, complete with all things green. Tables are sure to be loaded with the usual fare of corned beef, roasted cabbage, and plenty of green beer. But it's important not to forget about dessert, too.

As is its annual spring tradition, McDonald's is bringing back its fan-favorite Shamrock Shake. But there are plenty of other St. Patrick's Day themed sweet treats that fans may want to check out as well. And this year, Aldi has shoppers' dessert needs covered with two St. returning Patrick's Day themed ice cream flavors, along with a new set of St. Patrick's Day themed ice cream cones.

Anyone who's a fan of mint-flavored ice cream, St. Patrick's Day, or just Aldi treats in general will no doubt feel lucky with all of the dessert options hitting the grocery store.