The Part Of Your Kitchen You Definitely Aren't Cleaning Enough

Cleaning your light switches is pretty easy, and a simple step to add when you give your kitchen a full nightly shutdown so it is clean and ready to use in the morning. To get started, don't take your favorite scented cleaning spray and squirt it directly onto the switch or you might get an electrical buzz you don't want or cause moisture to build up around this electrical component. Instead, it's recommended that you turn off the power and use a microfiber cloth or paper towel and spray your cleaner, or dip one into some hot, soapy water before wiping down the switch and plate. This should remove any visible dirt or grease.

You can also breakout the cotton balls and some rubbing alcohol to sanitize it after you've cleaned it. Just make sure everything has been dried off before you turn the power back on. And if you can't remember to clean your light switches each night before you close it down for service, consider cleaning it at least once a week.

Of course, if it has been a while since your light switch and plate have had any attention, the plate would benefit from a good soak. Turn off the power, unscrew the plate, and let it bathe in some soapy water. Thoroughly dry it off and screw it back on before restoring power. File this tip under ways to clean your kitchen, and the people you cook for will thank you for your cleanliness.