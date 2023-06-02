Love Chili's? Here's How To Get It To Cater Your Wedding For Free

Surely, you've heard the tale of the bride who saved thousands of dollars on wedding catering by ordering takeout from Chili's, right? The bride in question was able to provide catering for 99 guests, with the total cost amounting to a mere $1,950. Now, Chili's has decided to get in on the fun by launching a contest that offers three couples a chance to have their nuptials catered for free by the restaurant chain.

Couples interested in free wedding catering must take a few essential steps. First, the proposal must happen at a Chili's location, and it must be recorded. The video of the proposal must then be uploaded to TikTok, and the couple must tag @chilisofficial when uploading the clip. The first three couples to do so will receive a one-of-a-kind wedding gift from this beloved dining establishment, while also saving an unbelievable amount of money on their celebration.