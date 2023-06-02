Love Chili's? Here's How To Get It To Cater Your Wedding For Free
Surely, you've heard the tale of the bride who saved thousands of dollars on wedding catering by ordering takeout from Chili's, right? The bride in question was able to provide catering for 99 guests, with the total cost amounting to a mere $1,950. Now, Chili's has decided to get in on the fun by launching a contest that offers three couples a chance to have their nuptials catered for free by the restaurant chain.
Couples interested in free wedding catering must take a few essential steps. First, the proposal must happen at a Chili's location, and it must be recorded. The video of the proposal must then be uploaded to TikTok, and the couple must tag @chilisofficial when uploading the clip. The first three couples to do so will receive a one-of-a-kind wedding gift from this beloved dining establishment, while also saving an unbelievable amount of money on their celebration.
What to expect from the prize
Grand-prize winners will receive wedding catering from Chili's with a value of up to $2,500. Couples can choose from numerous menu items available at the dining establishment, such as chicken crispers, big mouth bites (aka burger sliders), southwestern eggrolls, the fajita trio, and more. Despite the extensive food selection, alcohol is prohibited in the catering, so couples must secure alcoholic beverages on their own if they plan on having them at their wedding reception.
Legal residents of the U.S. (including D.C. but excluding Rhode Island) aged 18 and older are eligible to enter the giveaway. Couples are limited to only one TikTok submission during the course of the contest. While people should submit their entries as soon as possible to ensure they have a good shot at winning, the contest runs until June 9. Chili's will select the winners on June 12 by choosing the first three entrants and will notify the lucky couples via direct message to their TikTok accounts. Here's to a wonderful wedding ceremony complete with many delicious treats from Chili's!