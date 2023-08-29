Chili's Kicks Off Football Season With New Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers
Gridiron fans might want to stop by their local Chili's during gameday. Beginning August 29, the restaurant chain will institute its happy hour whenever a game is on. Fans can also enjoy kickoff with the new Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers, a hot and spicy take on the popular Crispy Chicken Crispers. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, the fresh menu item comes with chicken tenders coated in hot sauce but is only obtainable at restaurants that also offer the Honey-Chipotle variety. Moreover, the Nashville Hot Chicken Crisper Combo features a side of ranch and white cheddar mac and cheese. You can also select the new chicken as part of a Triple Dipper appetizer platter. And those aren't the only changes.
Chili's is also adding It's Just Wings' ghost kitchen items to its in-house menu. For those unaware, It's Just Wings began as the restaurant chain's exclusive online brand, only available through delivery in 2020. Now, both the traditional and boneless wings will be available at your table, at the bar, or through takeout in three different sizes (from eight to 16 per order). While these items' sauces and dry rubs will still feature classic flavors like Buffalo and House BBQ, they will now be joined by new additions, including Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili Zing, and Nashville Hot. As an added incentive, the chain is offering a two-for-one deal on Mondays on orders of eight wings.
Why the change and what else is new?
Bringing It's Just Wings into physical restaurants was apparently a no-brainer for Chili's parent company, Brinker International. CEO and President Kevin Hochman said as much during a 2023 earnings call, noting that the brand would "now have the marketing power and distribution of Chili's Grill and Bar. It's Just Wings is one of the largest, if not the largest virtual brand in the world, and it's likely to get a lot bigger in the for-real restaurant world."
Moreover, it seems Chili's is invested in having its wings take off, especially since the restaurant chain has added a slew of new beverages to enjoy alongside them. Two such beverages are the Iceberg — Modelo beer crowned with Chili's frozen margarita — and the Teremana Tropical Rita, a cocktail that features Teremana blanco tequila, sour mix, and pineapple juice. Other cocktail specials coming to the bar and grill (a trend Chili's started with a quartet of new margaritas) include The Lucky Jameson, The Blackberry Blitz Rita, and the Wildberry 'Rita and Presidente, combining Chili's beloved margaritas with "wildberry" flavor. As you might know, sweetness tames heat, making these drinks a sensible choice when faced with the spice of a platter of fiery wings or Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers.