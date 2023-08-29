Chili's Kicks Off Football Season With New Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers

Gridiron fans might want to stop by their local Chili's during gameday. Beginning August 29, the restaurant chain will institute its happy hour whenever a game is on. Fans can also enjoy kickoff with the new Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers, a hot and spicy take on the popular Crispy Chicken Crispers. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, the fresh menu item comes with chicken tenders coated in hot sauce but is only obtainable at restaurants that also offer the Honey-Chipotle variety. Moreover, the Nashville Hot Chicken Crisper Combo features a side of ranch and white cheddar mac and cheese. You can also select the new chicken as part of a Triple Dipper appetizer platter. And those aren't the only changes.

Chili's is also adding It's Just Wings' ghost kitchen items to its in-house menu. For those unaware, It's Just Wings began as the restaurant chain's exclusive online brand, only available through delivery in 2020. Now, both the traditional and boneless wings will be available at your table, at the bar, or through takeout in three different sizes (from eight to 16 per order). While these items' sauces and dry rubs will still feature classic flavors like Buffalo and House BBQ, they will now be joined by new additions, including Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili Zing, and Nashville Hot. As an added incentive, the chain is offering a two-for-one deal on Mondays on orders of eight wings.