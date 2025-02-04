Coffee Mate's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Advertisers will often use shocking images to get your attention, and this year's Super Bowl ad from Coffee Mate certainly does that. In the spot, titled "Foam Diva," a man is seen sitting on his couch watching the Big Game with a friend. He dispenses a generous amount of Coffee Mate Cold Foam to the top of his beverage, takes a drink, and licks it off his upper lip. That's when the nightmare begins...

His tongue transforms into a dancing pop diva (still a tongue, by the way), singing, "Give me cold foam!" with the voice of country superstar Shania Twain — in front of a live audience. The man and his stunned companion are left wondering what, exactly, is in that cold foam. It doesn't take long for that companion to join in, as both men are seen filling their mouths with the presumably psychedelic foam.

Coffee Mate introduced its new cold foam last month. The new addition to the line of creamers includes flavors such as Italian Sweet Crème, Nestlé Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, and French Vanilla. According to a press release from Nestlé, the company is "pioneering fun, flavor, and texture."