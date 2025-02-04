Coffee Mate's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
Advertisers will often use shocking images to get your attention, and this year's Super Bowl ad from Coffee Mate certainly does that. In the spot, titled "Foam Diva," a man is seen sitting on his couch watching the Big Game with a friend. He dispenses a generous amount of Coffee Mate Cold Foam to the top of his beverage, takes a drink, and licks it off his upper lip. That's when the nightmare begins...
His tongue transforms into a dancing pop diva (still a tongue, by the way), singing, "Give me cold foam!" with the voice of country superstar Shania Twain — in front of a live audience. The man and his stunned companion are left wondering what, exactly, is in that cold foam. It doesn't take long for that companion to join in, as both men are seen filling their mouths with the presumably psychedelic foam.
Coffee Mate introduced its new cold foam last month. The new addition to the line of creamers includes flavors such as Italian Sweet Crème, Nestlé Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, and French Vanilla. According to a press release from Nestlé, the company is "pioneering fun, flavor, and texture."
Dancing tongues sell creamer?
This is the first Super Bowl ad for Coffee Mate, and the company is hoping to get people talking about its new cold foam product. This odd Super Bowl ad may be just another way for Coffee Mate to shake things up and get the attention of consumers. This has been its strategy in the past. For instance, in 2023, the company released an Eggo-flavored version of its creamer. (The wide variety of Coffee Mate flavors inspired Daily Meal to rank 12 of the creamers from best to worst.)
2025 appears to be the year for fever-dream Super Bowl ads, including one from Reese's, which has chocolate lovers risking it all to eat molten lava. The Super Bowl is prime time for advertisers. Big corporations are spending up to $8 million for a 30-second commercial and are hoping the messages will reach the right people by being clever, memorable, and in this case, just plain weird.
If Coffee Mate is hoping for a commercial you'll talk about at work on Monday, it's hit the goal. In an interview with AdWeek, Shania Twain says, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the first-ever Coffee Mate Big Game ad, as the voice behind the 'Foam Diva' dancing tongue." With images that will take a long time to erase from our memories, Twain may have jumped the shark with this one.