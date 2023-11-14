Coffee Mate And Eggo's Creamer Collab Brings New Meaning To Liquid Breakfast

There are a couple of things you can consume in the morning that are always sure to brighten your day at least a little bit. Obviously, America is heavily fueled by coffee, with Americans consuming over 500 million cups of the stuff per day. But on-the-go breakfast food is just as important, and there's one brand that has long held a special place in the hearts of American breakfast lovers: Eggo, maker of frozen waffles.

But have you ever wished you could combine your coffee and Eggos? Well, you're in luck, because now you can. In January of 2024, Coffee Mate — Nestlé's primary coffee creamer brand — is partnering with Eggo's parent company Kellogg's to release an Eggo waffle-flavored creamer. If you've ever wanted to drink an Eggo waffle (and really, who among us has not?), soon you'll be able to do just that. Will waffles in coffee be as good as waffles with coffee? It remains to be seen.