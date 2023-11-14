Coffee Mate And Eggo's Creamer Collab Brings New Meaning To Liquid Breakfast
There are a couple of things you can consume in the morning that are always sure to brighten your day at least a little bit. Obviously, America is heavily fueled by coffee, with Americans consuming over 500 million cups of the stuff per day. But on-the-go breakfast food is just as important, and there's one brand that has long held a special place in the hearts of American breakfast lovers: Eggo, maker of frozen waffles.
But have you ever wished you could combine your coffee and Eggos? Well, you're in luck, because now you can. In January of 2024, Coffee Mate — Nestlé's primary coffee creamer brand — is partnering with Eggo's parent company Kellogg's to release an Eggo waffle-flavored creamer. If you've ever wanted to drink an Eggo waffle (and really, who among us has not?), soon you'll be able to do just that. Will waffles in coffee be as good as waffles with coffee? It remains to be seen.
Eggo really loves doing collabs with other brands
To be clear, the flavor of the creamer isn't just pure Eggo waffle; that would be a little weird. There are also hints of maple syrup and butter (because those are definitely flavors we typically associate with beverages). Regardless of how strange we might find this collaboration, the choice of an Eggo waffle flavor actually isn't particularly unusual for Coffeemate, a company whose other flavors include collaborations with Toll House, Twix, Snickers, Rice Krispies Treats, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Eggo is, if anything, a natural progression.
Eggo has been on something of a hot streak lately with collaborations that manage to jam Eggo flavor into previously un-Eggoed products. Earlier this year, it came out with Eggo-flavored Pop-Tarts (another product under the Kellogg's umbrella) and Nestlé Sensations Eggo Maple Waffle flavored milk. The company even teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to produce Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur. Truly, there is no frontier into which Kellogg's top Eggo scientists fear to tread.